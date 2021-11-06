Deadpool: Black, White, & Blood #4 Preview: Ink Austerity Continues

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Marvel continues to make the best of the Biden economy with this preview of Deadpool: Black, White, & Blood #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. This final issue will cost you five bucks, true believers, which is crazy considering Marvel is saving so much money by printing with only black and red ink. Check out a preview of the issue below.

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

CHRIS YOST, SANSHIRO KASAMA & MIKE ALLRED (W)

Hikaru Uesuigi, Mike Allred &

MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

ALL BLED OUT!

• The grand finale of DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD includes a Chris Yost and Martin Coccolo story that must be seen to be believed (and even then, you still won't believe it)…

• …a story from the best-selling DEADPOOL: SAMURAI manga team, Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi…

• …and an ALL-RED ALLRED tale, written and drawn by Mike Allred!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

