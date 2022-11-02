Deadpool Gets Carnage Symbiote – Should We Call Him Carpool Now?

Today's Deadpool #1 relaunch by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo sees Wade Wison under the metaphorical experimenter's knife once more. And Harriet Dromes, better known as The Herrorer, went harvesting on the streets during Absolute Carnage to see what she could find…

And, oh look, they got a little bit of the original Carnage. I mean, you throw that in your messy drawer, because I'm sure it will come in useful at some point.

Such as when an incapacitated Deadpool lands on your doorstep, fresh with a healing ability that might make up for what happened with all your other pets…

I know an Old Carnage who swallowed a horse…. that must have been hard to explain away to the kids. "Yes it has been quite a year for animal death hasn't it? We've got so many headstones in the back garden. And I am never burying a horse again!"

It's the Mad Scientist plot! Deadpool is already meant to be killing off Doctor Octopus in this issue, so why not throw another into the pot. The pot plot.

But we are not going with your bog standard symbiotic host situation. We have been there with Venompool. No, Carpool seems to be something of the Ridley Scott persuasion.

And it is all terrifyingly based on real natural world case studies.

So when Carnage does make it out into the world again, it is full John Hurt.

However, we all know that xenomorphs take on attributes of their hosts.

DEADPOOL #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220893

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

MARVEL'S TOP MERC IS BACK IN BUSINESS!

We all know Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one… but he's pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM. Things are going to get gross as writer Alyssa Wong (DOCTOR APHRA, IRON FIST) and artist Martin Coccolo (BANNER OF WAR) take out their pent up aggression on everyone's pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave… Deadpool! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220856

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

EIGHT ARMS TO KILL YOU!

Deadpool has less than 24 hours to kill Doctor Octopus if he wants into the most elite assassin alliance in the world. Can Doc Ock block a cocked glock? Or will he be filleted and slayed by Wade's blades? And also?uh?what's that thing hanging out of Wade's chest?

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: $3.99

DEADPOOL #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220809

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

GIVE DEADPOOL A HAND! AND ANOTHER HAND! You ever had a stomachache so bad, it felt like something was trying to tear its way out of you? Yeah, Deadpool did too – and it turned out he was right. Looks painful, feels worse?and it's not over yet.In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: $3.99