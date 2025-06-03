Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Catman, deadshot, Secret Six

Deadshot And Catman, Closer And Closer, In Secret Six #4 (Spoilers)

Deadshot and Catman are getting closer and closer in Secret Six #4 by Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia (Spoilers)

It seems peculiar that the current Secret Six comic book series from DC Comics, with the final issue published tomorrow, doesn't have a Pride cover, like other DC Comics titles. Maybe, more than anything, it doesn't need it; the spirit is on every page. This is not new; it was embedded by series creator Gail Simone. And current writer Nicole Maines has continued her Dreamer, the character she played in Supergirl, with stories from Suicide Squad and Absolute Power with Stephen Segovia, with Jonathan Kent wanting to be more than his genealogy. Not that Catman is having any of it.

He still has his mission against Amanda Waller, and has just the person to do it.

The relationship between Floyd Newton, Deadshot, and Thomas Reese Blake, Catman, has gained some notability over the years. This scene from the 2022 Villains United series with two men in close proximity with their guns out, and deep meaningful staring into each other's eyes at knifepoint has been Exhibit A, but there is plenty more around the place.

Catman is canonically bisexual and Deadshot has been portrayed as straight, with a wife and kids. However, Will Smith, who played Deadshot in The Suicide Squad movie, did say a deleted scene from the movie suggested otherwise. And the solicitation for tomorrow's Secret Six did talk about "repressed attractions (don't get us started)". Well, no, we will get you started. Here's another image to get clipped and shipped forever…

While Jonathan Kent jumps to the conclusion that everyone else has over the years…

Okay, Catman, we hear you, we hear you! We just don't believe you. Secret Six #4 by Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia, is published tomorrow.

SECRET SIX #4 (OF 6)

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

A SECRET SIX SNAFU! Just when their unconcealed hatreds (looking at you, Black Alice and Gossamer) and repressed attractions (don't get us started) are set aside long enough for their first mission, the Secret Six separate, and an unlikely few of their members get snatched off the chessboard. Hopefully, the fraction of the Six still standing find and rescue them, instead of just sending a thank you card to their captors. Meanwhile, someone's digging ever closer to the deadly trove of secrets walled off in Waller's brain, and the Squabbling Six are the only people on Earth with a chance to stop them! $3.99 6/4/2025

