Death By Life Launches In Antarctic Press February 2021 Solicitations

Death By Life by Anthony Zicari and Claudio Sepulveda, originally planned for Kickstarter is now being published by Antarctic Press in February. A story about Death finding himself getting closer to humanity. Here's a look at some of the release artwork, with Antarctic Press' full Febriary solicitations to follow.

And those February 2021 solicitations.

DEATH BY LIFE #1 (OF 8)

DEC201205

(W) Anthony Zicari (A) Claudio Sepulveda



The long Angelic Wars are over, but Death has been allowed to keep his powers to do his job, though under the watchful eye of the archangel Miridia. However, with empathy and other moral values at an all-time low, Death finds himself actually bored and fed up with his work. Then an event occurs that causes Death to feel something new to him: the touch of the living. The ramifications could shake the very foundations of existence! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

GOLD DIGGER #283

DEC201203

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

Delving into the ancient corridors within the Castle at the Edge of Infinity, Gina and Britanny are captured by a devious "end-gamer" hiding in the shadows: Moduloque. He plans to trade Gina's fourth-dimensional soul to the Umbra for a custom reality of his very own! But just as Gina begins to succumb to the mind-wipe…just as she's going under, she starts to recite Shakespeare, the Talmud, the formulas of Einstein, anything she can remember-even a song from the Beatles! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STEAM WARS COLORING BOOK

DEC201204

(A/CA) Fred Perry

The properly trained Quantum Dragoon can sense all possibilities, collapsing the wavefront of potential to their greatest advantage. Now, you can show your mastery over the possibilities of chromatic choice, lending your own special touch to the boiler-bursting excitement of Fred Perry's spectacular Steam Wars art! Take up your storm foils (styluses, markers, colored pencils, etc.) and don the mantle of Spectrum Dragoon! The Monochromatic Crux won't stand a chance!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $5.99

HORROR COMICS BLACK AND WHITE #3 (OF 3)

DEC201206

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS

What's black and white and dread all over? A 3-issue miniseries presenting horror art in its rawest form, stark black and white. As if 2020 weren't frightful enough, we've got 32 pages full of terror for you every month this winter!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EXCITING COMICS #9

DEC201207

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Brian Denham

Revel in all-new MONTHLY thrills and adventure in Antarctic's Exciting! Katie Merrywhether discovers her father's secret super-identity means she can't be an ordinary high school gymnast any more in "Cat Girl' by Ben Dunn, David Furr and Jane Wen. Dan Sehn and Elton Thomas bring us the "Big House Blues", where the super-villain inmates of Gatehouse Prison find they're not bad, mean or insane enough to match the bad, mean dedication of their warden. And geeky aspiring writer Trent Anderson is kidnapped by a scientist who means a new kind of human, but instead creates a "Weirdo" by Dan Sehn and Eduardo Vienna!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PLANET COMICS #3

DEC201209

(W) Timothy Fling (A) Bruno Lima

"Water Wars 2288" In the late 23rd century, a monstrous CME solar eruptive event contaminates almost 80% of the Earth's water supply overnight. Earth is thrown into chaos as nations are reduced to armed gangs, battling to control what little fresh water remains!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99