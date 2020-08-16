Death Metal #3 Beats Empyre #5, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

With no ongoing Batman comic book it was left for the big DC and Marvel events, Death Metal and Empyre to battle it out. The Robin King saw Death Metal win, but only just. There was also a very strong showing for the launch issue of Seven Secrets...

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, the Tuesday Titans too. Welcome to the Weekly Bleeding Cool Bestseller List.

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

Dark Nights Death Metal #3 Empyre #5 Detective Comics #1,025 Venom #27 X-Force #11 Amazing Spider-Man #46 Seven Secrets #1 Marauders #11 Empyre X-Men #3 Immortal Hulk #36

Famous Faces and Funnies: Death Metal takes the top spot at FFF this week in our Top Ten Bestseller list. Detective Comics was right behind with a little boost from the Joker War. Empyre continues to sell well as well taking the #3 spot. If this event had been monthly like it was supposed to be I don't think it would be hitting the numbers it is, but I'm not one to look a gift horse and all that. Batman #96, Legends of the Dark Knights #1 and Horizon Zero Dawn #1 all sold very well this week (on their second week!) and outsold almost every other new book on the shelf. The Empyre tie in was the only X-Book to hit the top ten. Marauders and X-Force aren't terrible sellers, but at this point in our pandemic life if a few folder people don't pick up weekly, the numbers start to skew. It's definitely a downside of staying closed to the public, but I'd rather sell someone a folder with two or three weeks worth of stuff in them than risk my staff possibly getting sick. Venom and Amazing Spider-Man both hit the Top Ten at #5 and #9 respectively. Superman was the odd one hitting #10. We don't sell crazy numbers on Supes, especially since Bendis took over, but enough Superman subs came in this week to boost the book just a little bit in our weekly list.

Ssalefish Comics: Dark Nights Death Metal and Empyre continue to carry every Wednesday week-in, week-out. It's not much of a surprise in DC's case, but Marvel events have a tendency to taper off more as they go along (at least, according my humble observations) so it's nice to see this one holding strong, especially given its focus around a Young Avenger. The rest of the week was roughly what you would expect, though it's worth noting Marauders doesn't seem to be a regular top-10 title here anymore. Reckon it's in-part due to a lot of X-readers reevaluating the titles they're invested in over quarantine, but X-Force is still doing well enough.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena: Seven Secrets is the strongest #1 release from Boom since Once & Future and is outselling that book already. People are excited about the upcoming "We only Find Them When They Are Dead" and subs are high marvel numbers. Adventureman continues to defy the downward sales trend and is selling same or more than previous issues. SUPER impressive. $20 cover on Death Metal made it "fun" to deal with all the speculators coming out of their basements, along with the Venom #27 surprise first appearance, which was removed from the preview Marvel sent to retailers. Could have sold a TON more if we had been in on the situation. Our new SIGNATURE SERIES pre-orders and CURATED online product on the site are doing incredible giving us another "store" to add to our 3 physical locations.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore, DC took the top two this week with Death Metal and Detective, but after that it was six for Marvel, one for Image, and one for Boom. Superman, which used to be a consistent top five seller for us, barely made it into our store's top twenty this week.

Notable sales:

Evil Ernie #1 $400,

Avengers #4 G $800. Key Silver Age issues don't seem to last very long at all nowadays!