Death of Doctor Strange #4 Preview: Baron Mordo, Innocent Man?

Christmas may have prevented PreviewsWorld from posting the Marvel previews on Friday — thanks a lot, baby Jesus — but like a late gift, the previews have arrived just in time for you to get a glimpse of what's available tomorrow and for us to bolster our article count at the last minute. Yay! It's Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Night Previews here at Bleeding Cool! Baron Mordo stands falsely accused of killing Doctor Strange in Death of Doctor Strange #4. It was Marvel editorial who did the deed, people! Check out the preview below.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210870

OCT210872 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 (OF 5) WU DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VA – $3.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews

WHO WILL BE THE NEW SORCERER SUPREME?

Someone has to stop the giant mystical threat devouring all magic, and it can't be the Avengers. Or the Fantastic Four. Or the X-Men. It'll take someone with the greatest skills and command over the mystic arts to save us all. It'll take the Sorcerer Supreme. But who will that be?!

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/29/2021

SRP: $3.99

