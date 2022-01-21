Death of Doctor Strange #5 Preview: Just Die Already, Strange!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." In Death of Doctor Strange #5, the grand finale of this super-mega-crossover event… Doctor Strange will finally DIE!!! Maybe. As long as his time-displaced temporary echo doesn't revive him before the super-mega-crossover event is over. Then again, that would deprive Marvel of the obligatory Return of Doctor Strange event six months from now, so… Check out the preview below.

Death of Doctor Strange #5

by Jed MacKay & Lee Garbett, cover by Kaare Andrews

THE MURDERER IS REVEALED! The Marvel Universe stands at the brink of destruction. The Three Mothers and their master, the Peregrine Child, are about to claim victory. And Strange's murderer is having the last laugh. It all comes down to one last trick from the young, time-traveling Doctor Strange…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620099300511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620099300521 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 5 HITCH VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960620099300531 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 5 MOONEY CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620099300541 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 5 LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.