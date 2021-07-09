Death Of Doctor Strange Spins Off Into Avengers and Strange Academy

We knew that September launches The Death Of Doctor Strange by Jed MacKay and Lee Garbett as a new limited series from Marvel, before his inevitable resurrection in time for the Multiverse Of Madness movie. Marvel states;

This startling story will not only dive into the mystery behind Doctor Strange's demise but also explore the major impact his death will have on the Earth that he so fiercely protected from countless mystical threats. In addition to the main series, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will also spin out into pulse-pounding tie-ins that deal with the ramifications from the loss of one of Marvel's most vital heroes. Written by Alex Paknadel (Immortal Hulk: Time of Monsters) with art by Ryan Bodenheim (Black Panther), DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1 will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes face off against a rampaging new Juggernaut. Can they prevent the unstoppable being from destroying Manhattan or do they lack the magical expertise needed to find an answer? And Strange Academy is shut down until the events surrounding Dr. Strange's death are resolved in STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 written by Strange Academy creator Skottie Young with art by superstar cover artist Mike Del Mundo. When the student body is forced to return home, Iric and Alvi come face-to-face with their mother: the Enchantress! Dealing with problems of her own in the wake of Strange's death, fans will learn that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and more than just one realm is in trouble.

Here are the solicit credits and cover for #2.

On Sale 9/22

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) (JUL210564)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 10/20

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 10/27

DEATH OF DR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by RYAN BODENHEIM

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DR STRANGE #1

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Art by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS