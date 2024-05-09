Gotham City Sirens Returns in August from DC with Harley, Ivy & Selina

Susa quotes Leah Williams saying "I was nearly done with the book when Tini Howard — one of my very best friends; writing Harley Quinn and Catwoman — mentioned the books pausing, and I panicked… I was like, 'Wait, that's when Gotham City Sirens is supposed to come out! What do you mean, the books are pausing?' She was like, 'No, sweetie, [laughs] they're pausing for this.'"

A Western-themed adventure on Gotham's county line, they will face Punchline and the Nasty Boys, a "cowboy-henchmen sensation soon to be sweeping the nation," according to DC and "ominously horny half-naked cowboys with automatic assault weapons", according to Williams.

"Who imports exotic animals to Montana just for the sport of killing them? That is so foul to me, but it's also legal there; completely within bounds." says Williams, who thought it was a perfect situation to unite the Gotham City Sirens after a personal experience, as lovers of life but not so much the law.

Gotham City Sirens will be published on Wednesday, the 7th of August, and then on the 14th, 21st and 28th with a double-sized finale. #1 drawn by Lolli, #2 by Hillyard, #3 by Lolli again, and #4 by Hillyard, Brandt & Stein. Triona Farrell as colourist, with Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou on letters.