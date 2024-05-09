Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , , ,

Gotham City Sirens Returns in August from DC with Harley, Ivy & Selina

The return of Gotham City Sirens in August from DC from Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, Daniel Hillyard, and Brandt & Stein.

Article Summary

  • Gotham City Sirens miniseries returns in August with Harley, Ivy, and Selina.
  • Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, and Daniel Hillyard helm the weekly DC event.
  • The characters' solo series will pause for the crossover event's duration.
  • They'll face the "ominously horny" Nasty Boys and confront exotic animal hunting.
Susana Polo, founder of The Mary Sue, got the exclusive PR from DC Comics for Polygon, for the return of Gotham City Sirens in August from DC Comics, a weekly miniseries for that month from Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, Daniel Hillyard, and Brandt & Stein with Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and Catwoman. And for that month, neither character will have their own monthly series running, as they go on pause for Gotham City Sirens.

A Western-themed adventure on Gotham's county line, they will face Punchline and the Nasty Boys, a "cowboy-henchmen sensation soon to be sweeping the nation," according to DC and "ominously horny half-naked cowboys with automatic assault weapons", according to Williams.

"Who imports exotic animals to Montana just for the sport of killing them? That is so foul to me, but it's also legal there; completely within bounds." says Williams, who thought it was a perfect situation to unite the Gotham City Sirens after a personal experience, as lovers of life but not so much the law.

Gotham City Sirens will be published on Wednesday, the 7th of August, and then on the 14th, 21st and 28th with a double-sized finale. #1 drawn by Lolli, #2 by Hillyard, #3 by  Lolli again, and #4 by Hillyard, Brandt & Stein. Triona Farrell as colourist, with Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou on letters.

Gotham City Sirens was created by Paul Dini and Guillem March as a series starring three of the most popular female villains inhabiting Gotham City: Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy. The first issue of the series was released in June 2009 as a part of the Batman: Reborn relaunch of DC's Batman line back then… I wonder if something similar will be happening with Batman now?

