Deborah Underwood & BioShock Art Director Create Kids Graphic Novels

Deborah Underwood is the author of more than twenty picture books, including Every Little Letter, The Panda Problem, Interstellar Cinderella, and New York Times bestsellers The Quiet Book, The Loud Book, and Here Comes the Easter Cat. She is now moving into early reader graphic novels with artist Jorge Lacera, who is best known for his work on the BioShock franchise as the Lead Concept Artist and Art Director at Cloud Chamber Studios in Montreal, Quebec, as well as the artist on Zombies Don't Eat Veggies and the recent Pruett And Soo. They both worked together on the book XO, Exoplanet.

The as-yet-untitled graphic novel series is the story of a hardboiled rat-fairy fixer and his mouse sidekick as they set well-known fairy tales to rights after they come off the rails.

Kate O'Sullivan at Clarion has acquired world rights to the first two untitled early graphic novels, and publication will start in winter 2025. Deborah Underwood's agent Erin Murphy at Erin Murphy Literary Agency and Jorge Lacera's agent John Cusick at Folio Jr./Folio Literary Management negotiated the deal.

Clarion is a children's imprint owned by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a publisher based in Boston's Financial District that focuses on textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults. They also have an extensive graphic novel line.

