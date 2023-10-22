Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: deer editor, january 2024, mad cave, Solicits

Deer Editor #1 in Mad Cave Studios January 2024 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios is putting Deer Editor into print, with issue 1 in their January 2024 solicits ten years after it was fiurst published.

In 2014, Ryan K Lindsay crowdfunded Deer Editor on Kickstarter with Sami Kivelä and published the first issue digitally almost immediately. Ryan would then self-publish the comic book in print in 2016, and he popped up with it at the DC Talent Workshops. While writing comics such as Everfrost, Beautiful Canvas, Ghost Town, Eternal, Black Beacon, Headspace, Negative Space, Chum and… My Little Pony. And now Mad Cave Studios, who Ryan has been hanging around for a bit, with Speed Republic drawn by Emanuele Parascandolo, is putting Deer Editor into print next year, with issue 1 in Mad Cave Studios' January 2024 solicits and solicitations. Ten years after it was first published…

DEER EDITOR #1

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231564

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Sami Kivel?

A John Doe slaying lures a journalist into a world of political intrigue, a wi-fi-enabled grotto, and a station locker full of secrets. For Bucky, an editor of the crime beat at "The Truth," it's all in a day's work…

…but he also happens to be a deer.

Will he chase down his last story in this antler noir series? Deer Editor is perfect for fans of Blacksad and Chinatown.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024



SKEETERS #2 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231565

(W) Kevin Cuffe, Bob Frantz (A) Kelly Williams

Carla, JJ, and Luis battle their way through more bugs, bigger bugs, weird creatures, and gallons of gore. Unfortunately for them and the rest of Kankakee, Virginia, things continue to get weirder. Nothing a shotgun, a handgun, and some blunts can't solve, right?

Skeeters is a comedic and gruesome story for fans of Slither, Arachnophobia, and other classic creature-features!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024



CHARRED REMAINS #2 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231566

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Maan House

Vic's dreams of the Fire Man are becoming more and more real, but he refuses to admit to Amy what he saw in the flames. Meanwhile, Amy is searching for her friend who was nearly lost to the blaze, but there's something Patricia Lefeu isn't saying about Hope's House. Secrets spread nearly as quickly as fire in this town…

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024



UNDER THE INFLUENCE TP VOL 01

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231567

(W) Eliot Rahal (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

Undercover Federal Agent Cara Cole finds herself in a fight for survival and sanity after infiltrating "The Hot Dog Party," an online cult run by a washed-up viral internet sensation. What seems to be an open-and-shut case transforms into an identity crisis for Cara when The Hot Dog Party's cult leader Paul Kovac reveals himself to be trapped inside a web of his own making.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024



LEGACY OF VIOLENCE VOL 09 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231568

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

(NEW ARC) With Nick still held captive, Hector shows him to the survivors where Nick will have to face the consequences of his past. Meanwhile, Monica and Andrew are forced down a spiral of depravity by the Killer.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

EDENFROST #2 (OF 4) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231570

(W) Amit Tishler (A / CA) Bruno Frenda

After a pogrom chases them out of their home, Alex and Yuli flee to a forest in the Ukrainian countryside, where the opposing forces of the Russian Civil War are poised to clash. Desperately seeking shelter from the cold, the siblings take refuge in a lonely hunting cabin only to realize that their new host may be just as dangerous as the threats that await them out in the wild.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024



DEVIL THAT WEARS MY FACE #4 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231571

(W) David Pepose (A / CA) Alex Cormack

Framed for murder by the demonic Legion, Father Vieri must survive a deadly chase through the streets of Rome in order to escape the Inquisition. But as he possesses Vieri's body, Legion unveils terrifying new ways to spread his corruption across the Vatican. Can Vieri find a way to turn the tables on the unholy adversary that wears his face? Or will this haunted exorcist find his last hopes extinguished by the Devil himself?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024



PROJECT RIESE #6 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV231572

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Jeff McComsey

FINAL ISSUE! Sam and company are at the end of their adventure. The only way out is through a horrendous being, countless soldiers, and aliens. Here's hoping they packed enough bullets for this action-packed conclusion.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

CASAGRANDES GN VOL 06 FAMILIA FEUD

PAPERCUTZ

NOV231615

NOV231613 – CASAGRANDES GN VOL 05 GOING OUT OF BUSINESS

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A) Loud House Creative Team

Ronnie Anne once again has her hands full with her huge extended family plus all her friends in Great Lakes City. And: Ronnie Anne and Sid are struggling with their class project! Can T a Frida help them build their artistic vision? Or are things about to get wild? Plus, Lori drives out for a fantastic new job opportunity! But feathers may get ruffled when this internship goes sideways…

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

CASAGRANDES HC GN VOL 06 FAMILIA FEUD

PAPERCUTZ

NOV231616

NOV231614 – CASAGRANDES HC GN VOL 05 GOING OUT OF BUSINESS

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A) Loud House Creative Team

Ronnie Anne once again has her hands full with her huge extended family plus all her friends in this latest collection of Casagrandes comics!

Ronnie Anne once again has her hands full with her huge extended family plus all her friends in Great Lakes City. And: Ronnie Anne and Sid are struggling with their class project! Can T a Frida help them build their artistic vision? Or are things about to get wild? Plus, Lori drives out for a fantastic new job opportunity! But feathers may get ruffled when this internship goes sideways… Featuring all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

THE INVENTOR GN VOL 01 DANGEROUS DISCOVERY

PAPERCUTZ

NOV231618

(W) Lars Henrik Eriksen (A) Lars Henrik Eriksen

Discover the vibrant island of Mata-Mata with long-time residents Cobalt Cogg and his grandfather Alfred! Cobalt wants to grow up to be an inventor like his grandpa, but when he and his friend Linnea get into an accident with one of Alfred's inventions, their lives are forever changed. Can Cobalt recover and move forward with a normal life? Plus, learn about Alpha-Energy and all the ways it can help! Is there something more to this mysterious energy source? Prepare to dive into a world of imagination, adventure and the power of creating as The Inventor: The Dangerous Discovery takes readers on an exciting and heartfelt journey.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR GN VOL 14 GLADIATORS

PAPERCUTZ

NOV231619

(W) Fabrice Erre (A) Sylvain Savoia

The latest volume of this educational graphic novel series takes readers on a journey to meet the gladiators of Ancient Rome! Join modern-day kids Annie and Nico as they learn about the infamous Roman warriors in this educational and entertaining middle-grade graphic novel, perfect for reluctant readers!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

WINX CLUB GN VOL 01 WELCOME TO MAGIX

PAPERCUTZ

NOV231624

(W) Rainbow Spa

Get ready for magical adventures with everyone's favorite members of The Winx Club! Join the Winx Club, a group of fairies who fight evil using their unique magical powers! In this first installment, Bloom is introduced to Fairy School in Magix and a whole new world of superpowered girlfriends, scary monsters, and wicked witches-all the while becoming stronger herself and finding the true meaning of friendship.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!