Dennis O'Neil By Larry O'Neil in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary

Writer/director/producer Lawrence O'Neil, best known for the movies Breast Men and Throwing Down was the son of Dennis O'Neil who died one year ago. And in today's Green Lantern 80th Anniversary Edition, with Batman artist Jorge Fornes, creates a truly remarkable tribute to his father, telling his life with hardly a single word, yet using the comic book medium to its fullest.

So we see the speech ballon reinvented, taking on different shapes with contents that sometimes match the shape directly and sometimes with a twist, through Dennis O'Neil's life, the good and the bad, as the world and his work, changes around him. Including this two-panel scene, with Dennis O'Neil and his wife Marifran watching TV as media starts to reflect his work and his passions…

…and then as it starts to become ubiquitous, but without his wife to share it with. And without her, his own life becomes darker, more untidy, and haphazard. It is a beautiful and tragically written scene that used every millimetre of a comic book panel to tell the story it needs to tell.

I used to talk to Dennis O'Neil a lot when he used to write for Bleeding Cool, sharing his notes from the classes he taught at New York's School Of Visual Arts, but I learned so much more about the man from these few pages, written by his son, than I did before. This story will get nominated a lot for many an award and will deserve all of them.

