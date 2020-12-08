Denver Pop Culture Con 2021 – No Plans To Return, Yet

Denver Pop Culture Con, formerly Denver Comic Con, has announced the cancellation of their May 2021 event which had been scheduled for May 14-16 at the Colorado Convention Center in Downtown Denver, CO. A letter sent out announces the news as well as making an appeal for the charitable causes the event usually funds. Adam Kullberg, Interim Executive Director for Pop Culture Classroom states;

"The events of this year have forced us to cancel Denver Pop Culture Con 2021. We had to cancel in 2020, and uncertainty around large public gatherings isn't going away anytime soon. Considering the impact that the pandemic has had on our organization and budget, it just won't be possible in 2021 to hold the kind of show people have come to expect. "Without the planned revenue for the event in 2020 — and now 2021 — we've also been forced to eliminate staff positions related to the annual event. We are shifting our efforts and staffing to focus on our core educational mission going forward, and will be providing as many opportunities for pop culture-based education, instruction, and creative community connection as we can in the face of a challenging public health environment and serious budgetary constraints. "We'll continue to expand our online offerings for students, teachers, aspiring creators, and pop culture fans. And we're exploring new ways to engage fans of Denver Pop Culture Con both virtually and in-person featuring a wider range of content and community partners. We remain committed to serving the community and look forward to sharing more information in the future. "Pop Culture Classroom has a tough road ahead. That said, we are confident that we can succeed with the support of our community."

Regarding the Pop Culture Classroom, they state;

Pop Culture Classroom is a non-profit education and community group located in Denver's Valverde neighborhood with a mission to inspire a love of learning, increase literacy, celebrate diversity, and build community through the tools of popular culture and the power of self-expression. Each year, the group hosts Denver Pop Culture Con (formerly Denver Comic Con). The event — which has funded the nonprofit's year-round efforts and been an important part of the Denver community for almost a decade. Since its founding, Denver Pop Culture Con has grown into one of the largest comics- and pop culture-focused community events in the United States. It also: Provides hundreds of hours of educational programs, much of it free to educators and students

Funds 90 percent of our local nonprofit Pop Culture Classroom's work

Creates significant local economic benefits — $10 million in 2017 alone.[1] "Pop Culture Classroom may not survive without support from our community. We're asking anyone who values the work we do to donate to keep our programs going."

Pop culture fans, charitable foundations and others wishing to support Pop Classroom's arts and education opportunities can donate here.

As to when the show will return, they state "right now, we don't have any other information on when DPCC might be back. But we will communicate any developments as soon as we're able. Our priority right now is shifting our efforts and staffing to focus on our core educational mission, and we will be providing as many opportunities for pop culture-based education, instruction, and creative community connection as we can in the face of a challenging public health environment and serious budgetary constraints."

Approved exhibitors for the 2021 convention "will receive a refund. For questions regarding refunds, please email denverexhibitors@popcultureclassroom.org. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to process these refunds."

And those who applied to volunteer for the 2021 convention, "DPCC 2021 may be cancelled, but we are always in need of volunteers to support our year-round educational work and programs. If you are interested in learning more and helping Pop Culture Classroom continue to serve our community, please email us at info@popcultureclassroom.org."