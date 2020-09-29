Department Of Truth #1 Gets A Secret 1:10 Lee Harvey Oswald Variant

The Department Of Truth, the new comic from James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds is published from Image Comics this week. There are plenty of variant, tiered and exclusive retailer cover to go round. But it appears that there is a secret 1:10 variant cover mixed in either the standard variant cover. One featuring a certain Lee Harvey Oswalds.

Which may pop his head out of the standard cover featuring John F Kennedy.

Look for it on the stands… there's one copy on eBay in advance, listed for a cool $49.99 though copies should be a lot easier to find on Wednesday.

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200012

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

SERIES PREMIERE! Cole Turner has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK assassination to flat Earth theory and reptilian shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth? Bestselling writer JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) debuts his first Image ONGOING SERIES alongside breakout artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy)!In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200339

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

COLE TURNER has spent most of his life suppressing false memories of Satanic ritual abuse at his preschool. Now, he's the newest recruit of the Department of Truth…and he just found out those false memories might be truer than he thinks. JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) continue their breakout conspiracy thriller!In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #2 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP200199

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

Mary never knew what "false flag" or "crisis actor" meant, until her son was murdered in a mass shooting, and the threats and accusations began. But as her reality starts to bend around her, it's the job of the Department of Truth to keep these dark conspiracies from coming true…at any cost. JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) continue their breakout thriller.In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #3 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200196

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

How can a journalist ethically report on a story that they know can't possibly be true? As packages with proof of impossible stories keep arriving on one reporter's doorstop, sent by a mysterious entity known only as Q, one reporter must find the answer themselves. JAMES TYNION IV (Something is Killing the Children) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) send the Department of Truth after the Fourth Estate.In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99