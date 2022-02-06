Detective Comics #1052 Preview: Psycho Pirate Withdrawal

Things are back to normal as the denizens of Arkham Tower get their fix of Psycho Pirate again in this preview of Detective Comics #1052… but for how long? Probably a while… this book is weekly and they've got to stretch this story out for another seven issues before Batman comes back to the main story. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1052

DC Comics

1221DC008

1221DC009 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1052 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Max Raynor, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

"His hold is breaking!" That's the message written in blood across the minds of Arkham Tower's inhabitants, after a nightmare melee is unleashed! With Gotham's deadliest criminals reverting to their former, murderous selves in one horrific night, Dr. Wear has a lot of explaining to do…and a lot of covering up to perform. Can Nightwing get to the bottom of this mystery before the people of Arkham Tower are put in peril again? Plus, Batman's iron grip on Gotham is enough to drive the desperate to madness…and madness is on the mind of the Boy in part six of "House of Gotham." When an average night at coat check at the Iceberg Lounge turns into a violent battle royal between the Dark Knight and the Penguin, lines are blurred, people are hurt, and the Boy's descent into a life of crime deepens…

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $4.99