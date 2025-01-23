Devil Girl & Moon Dino Debut In Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur in April

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: devil dinosaur, moon girl

Devil Girl & Moon Dino Debut In Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special from Marvel Comics in April

Moon Girl co-creators Brandon Montclare and Natacha Bustos reunite for the Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special from Marvel Comics in April. The tenth anniversary of Moon Girl… alongside the 47th anniversary of Devil Dinosaur, created by Jack Kirby. The one-shot will also include a story by Justina Ireland and Luca Claretti that introduces the all-new Devil Girl And Moon Dino. With covers by Bustos and Anand Ramcheron, the latter paying homage to Bustos' Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 cover and features the first look at Devil Girl and Moon Dino.

"Celebrate one of Marvel's most recent breakout stars in MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1, a giant-sized one-shot arriving in April. Writer Brandon Montclare and artist Natacha Bustos, two of Moon Girl's co-creators, return to spin a tale packed with all the inventive super hero action and heartfelt storytelling that have made the young super genius and her prehistoric companion such a pop culture success. In addition, MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 marks a pivotal chapter in Lunella Layfatte's legacy with the exciting debut of DEVIL GIRL AND MOON DINO, a mysterious duo hailing from the far future! HAPPY 10TH BIRTHDAY, LUNELLA! It's a birthday celebration a decade in the making, and the whole Marvel Universe is invited! But Moon Girl is bringing her own agenda to the party – what could her secret plans be? And when the mischievous Impossible Man threatens to upend the festivities, Lunella has to rally her guests the way only the SMARTEST PERSON IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE can! PLUS: Who is DEVIL GIRL AND MOON DINO?!

"Time flies when you're having fun!" Montclare said. It was 2015 when a lot of talented creators joined Natacha Bustos and I to bring Moon Girl to life. It seems like only yesterday that Marvel had a brand new super genius super hero–and she was only 9 years old. To celebrate 10 years with the character, the two of us (and a bunch more amazing talents) are celebrating Lunella Lafayette's 10th Birthday. Join us for the BIG party."

"Returning to draw Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur feels like coming home," Bustos shared. "The series has always been significant to me. It is remarkable how this character has resonated across diverse contexts over the past decade and fascinating to consider that many adult readers of these new pages are the same kids who have grown up with the comic book series initially."

"Brandon and Natacha are giving us and Lunella one of the best birthday stories in Marvel history!" Editor Mark Paniccia promised. "And I can't wat for readers to discover Lunella's descendant, Devil Girl, and her laser-eyed, flying blue dino! You can't miss this special!!"