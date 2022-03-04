Devil's Reign: Moon Knight #1 Preview: Pulling a Rorschach

In this preview of Devil's Reign: Moon Knight #1, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday, Moon Knight stakes his claim to the prison yard. That's right, criminals! None of you seem to understand. He's not locked in here with you. You're locked in here with him! … MY GOD! THEY RIP OFF EVERYTHING! Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: Moon Knight #1

by Jed MacKay & Federico Sabbatini, cover by Rod Reis

After being arrested by the Thunderbolts as part of WILSON FISK'S crackdown on costumed heroes, MOON KNIGHT is now a prisoner in the high-tech Myrmidon. Surrounded by hostile guards and many of the very criminals he helped put away, MARC SPECTOR must fight for his survival. But Moon Knight's quest for justice doesn't end just because of a little light incarceration…

