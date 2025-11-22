Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dexter soy, nightwing

Dexter Soy's Last Issue On Nightwing Will Be In February 2026

Dexter Soy's last issue of Nightwing will be in February 2026 from DC Comics... but then what next?

Article Summary Dexter Soy will conclude his run as artist on Nightwing with issue #135 in February 2026.

Dan Watters remains the writer for the final three issues of the current Nightwing storyline.

Speculation builds on Dexter Soy's next move: staying at DC, joining Marvel, or launching creator-owned work.

Nightwing faces new threats and dark changes in Blüdhaven as his series approaches a major turning point.

After the new DC Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations, Dexter Soy posts to social media "Nightwing #135 main cover My final issue on the series. That was fun @DanPGWatters @VeronicaGandini, Wes Abbott, Jess Berbey, Cheers!" Three issues left to go… will this be a creative change for the entire series? Has DC Comics got somewhere new for Dexter Soy to go? Has Marvel Comics poached him? Or is he going full publisher with his Robin-adjacent creator-owned series Red Ronin? Maybe only his Patreon readers will get the full truth… here are the final three issues with Dan Watters to go.

NIGHTWING #135

Writer: DAN WATTERS

Artist: DEXTER SOY

Cover Artist: DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON and FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Nightwing must lead Blüdhaven's stolen children to safety, but the Zanni won't let them go without a fight. With Nightwing-Prime at his side, the battle reaches its breaking point and sacrifices must be made! But while the city takes its first steps toward recovery, a darker plan begins to take shape in Blüdhaven's halls of power… Don't miss the issue that changes Blüdhaven forever! On Sale: 2/18/26

NIGHTWING #134

(W) Dan Watters (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Dexter Soy

NIGHTWING CAUGHT IN A DEADLY GAME! In the heart of the Cirque du Sin, a carnival game is played for the souls of Bludhaven's children. But whether Nightwing wins or loses, the outcome of this game will have repercussions for his city forever. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/21/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Dexter Soy NIGHTWING CAUGHT IN A DEADLY GAME! In the heart of the Cirque du Sin, a carnival game is played for the souls of Bludhaven's children. But whether Nightwing wins or loses, the outcome of this game will have repercussions for his city forever. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/21/2026 NIGHTWING #133

(W) Dan Watters (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Dexter Soy

BLUDHAVEN IS TURNING ON ITS HERO. NIGHTWING DOESN'T HAVE TIME TO CARE. As strange disappearances grip the city, the mysterious Cirque du Sin seems to be gaining power. Now, to save the city's children, Nightwing must follow the circus music where no one else dares. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/17/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!