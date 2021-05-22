Diamond Adds Demand Check To Decide Which Graphic Novels To Reprint

Diamond Comic Distributors is adding a new service to its Final Order Cut-off Process, called "Demand Check" Here's how they describe it;

When publishers make decisions regarding additional printings of trade paperback collections and graphic novels, they must anticipate demand and project sales using backorder quantities for product and anecdotal requests they receive from retailers. Reprinting and storing books is costly, so they need accurate information when making these decisions. To help publishers make these decisions, and to get more in-demand products into retail stores, we are pleased to announce the testing of new functionality on Diamond's Retailer Services Website. The new tool is called Demand Check and will be a part of our Final Order Cut-off process.

Products offered through Demand Check at FOC will be identified by an icon — shown at right — next to the product. Retailers who have existing back orders for those items will see that number as their FOC order quantity. They may change that number accordingly, and retailers who did not have backorders will be able to order the product at that time. After the Final Order Cut-off deadline, the publisher will evaluate the orders and determine if the product will be reprinted. If the orders do not justify a reprint, all orders will be canceled, and retailers will be notified via the Order Cancellation section of their invoices. As we streamline our internal systems to better work with this new information, additional publishers will be added to the program.

The dance between publishers and retailers over reprinting volumes is often a "we'll reprint it if there's a demand-we'll demand it if its reprinted" back and forth. This new addition to the FOC ordering process from Diamond may help both publishers and retailers keep more items available and in print, when the demand is there. That's if any publishers and retailers are still with Diamond, of course.