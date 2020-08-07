Diamond Comics Announces Improvements to Retailer Support Centre

As new comics distributors drop phone lines in favour of online support only, Diamond Comic Distributors is upping their own online system, intending to improve response times for retailer questions and concerns, regarding their online Retailer Support Centre. Specifically when reporting damages, missing orders or over-orders, they can add them there and then, which lets Diamond representatives quickly submit orders for replacement copies or make other adjustments without having to re-enter information supplied over the phone or via email.

"Retailers sending an email don't always know what information we need," says Retailer Services Executive Director Nance Romer. "The new Support Center helps them submit the correct information in a single interaction, reducing the time it takes for us to resolve their issue and move on to others, benefiting everyone."

In the Support Center, retailers can see all the tickets submitted through the portal or from the main email address listed on their account. They can view the status of each, and interact with POS / Tech Support, Credit, or Retailer Services on any open ticket. This is intended to be much easier for retailers than keeping track of emails for issues that may take time to be resolved.

The Shortages/Damages/Overages fields include:

Shortage qty : Items missing from shipment, charged on invoice but not in shipment

: Items missing from shipment, charged on invoice but not in shipment Short qty (Shipper) : Items missing due to a missing box or issue caused by shipper

: Items missing due to a missing box or issue caused by shipper Dmg Qty (Center) : Items damaged due to packing

: Items damaged due to packing Dmg Qty (Shipper) : Items damaged due to handling by shipper

: Items damaged due to handling by shipper Dmg Qty (Printer) : Items with Printer damage (missing pages, misprints, etc.)

: Items with Printer damage (missing pages, misprints, etc.) Dmg Qty (Partial Case) : Individual pieces in a case that are damaged, such as one figure damaged out of a case of 12

: Individual pieces in a case that are damaged, such as one figure damaged out of a case of 12 Damage Notes : Enter specific damage information

: Enter specific damage information Emergency Replace : If an emergency replacement is needed

: If an emergency replacement is needed B/O Allowed : If back orders for product is preferred

: If back orders for product is preferred Credit Only: If replacement products are not wanted.

Retailers can also submit additional documentation such as photos at the same time. How is it going over? Major critic of Diamond Comic Distributors, Detroit retailer Dennis Barger tells us "Yeah, the software looks solid, it will streamline call-ins easier." High praise, considering… though he also adds that it will "streamline the massive damages we receive from sh-tty boxes." Swings and roundabouts, folks, swings and roundabouts…