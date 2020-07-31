UCS Comic Distributors Close Phone Lines From Today

UCS Comic Distributors, the comic book distributor set up by Midtown Comics to initially distribute DC Comics titles when Diamond Comic Distributors went into shutdown, is now one of two exclusive comic book distributors to the direct market of DC comic books in the USA. I get conflicting reports of their success from retailer perspectives but if you do have a problem, you won't be able to call them up about it any more.

As of today, UCS states that "as we endeavor to improve our customer service efforts, UCS will offer e-mail and Live Chat as the only methods of contact for all customer service issues going forward. As of Friday, July 31, we will no longer accept phone calls, as they are not the most efficient method for resolving customer service issues. With e-mail and Live Chat, a trouble ticket is generated, and we follow a business standard protocol for all associated follow-up. Unlike with phone calls, these methods more efficiently leave an electronic trail that's easy to follow. This will help UCS take even better care of your needs, without keeping you on the phone."

This follows UCS launching a website option to report shortages, damages and overages directly on a retailer's invoice page, as they state that all such must be reported within two days of the Tuesday release date of the product. They also reiterate that as of this week, the Final Order-Cut Off date will switch to Monday midnight to Sunday midnight – or Thursday midnight if there's a holiday weekend, such as the first week in September. UCS has also stated that starting from this week, all credit card orders made by comic book stores will have an additional 2% service fee added to the final charges. While those who want to a cash-on-delivery payment system will instead receive a flat rate charge of $7.75 per order, in addition to shipping, excise and freight fees.

Anyone know if Lunar Distribution are following up? AT least UCS have a nice new-looking logo.