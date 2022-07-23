Diamond Comics' SCCC Retailer Lunch Presentation Had Exclusive Swag

Because yesterday saw the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con  San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean, comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appeared that Bleeding Cool were the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski. I think there were numbers in those names. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

But first we got a look through Diamond's own offerings for comic book retailers. Diamond Comic Distributors are celebrating their fortieth anniversary of being a thing, even as they are tackling new challenges of Marvel, DC and IDW going elsewhere, and many more publishers having new options. But what we all know is that you never bet against Steve Geppi in a fist fight.

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

It's not just Diamond Comic Distribution of course, this is the whole of the Geppi Family Enterprise. And that includes a few newcomers to the family.

 

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

And that includes Overstreet Access, the digital price guide and collection collator website and app that launches this week.

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

We got a bit of a history lesson…

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

A look as some prestigious credits…

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

And looking at what is to come.

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

That's right a Dimaond Retailer Summit to run ahead of the Baltimore Comic Con in October.

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

The recent winners of Diamond's Best Practice Awards for comic book retailers, including some familiar names to Bleeding Cool readers…

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

The continuing grant in Dave Hawksworth's memory for comic book stores looking for self improvement.

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

New staff members at Diamond Comic Distributors – and I have to say that Kathy has been top notch for Bleeding Cool of late!

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

Reminding retailers of regular mailers…

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

As well as Diamond's websites. Hmmm… I get the feeling that Bleeding Cool may be providing them with a good chunk of that traffic.

Retailer Lunch Boom Studios

No wonder they were happy for Bleeding Cool to be there… and the retailers were rather happy to walk off with all this exclusive swag as well. Find some of these on a back wall or an eBay listing very soon.

Auto Draft

 

