Diamond Comics' SCCC Retailer Lunch Presentation Had Exclusive Swag

Because yesterday saw the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean, comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appeared that Bleeding Cool were the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski. I think there were numbers in those names. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

But first we got a look through Diamond's own offerings for comic book retailers. Diamond Comic Distributors are celebrating their fortieth anniversary of being a thing, even as they are tackling new challenges of Marvel, DC and IDW going elsewhere, and many more publishers having new options. But what we all know is that you never bet against Steve Geppi in a fist fight.

It's not just Diamond Comic Distribution of course, this is the whole of the Geppi Family Enterprise. And that includes a few newcomers to the family.

And that includes Overstreet Access, the digital price guide and collection collator website and app that launches this week.

We got a bit of a history lesson…

A look as some prestigious credits…

And looking at what is to come.

That's right a Dimaond Retailer Summit to run ahead of the Baltimore Comic Con in October.

The recent winners of Diamond's Best Practice Awards for comic book retailers, including some familiar names to Bleeding Cool readers…

The continuing grant in Dave Hawksworth's memory for comic book stores looking for self improvement.

New staff members at Diamond Comic Distributors – and I have to say that Kathy has been top notch for Bleeding Cool of late!

Reminding retailers of regular mailers…

As well as Diamond's websites. Hmmm… I get the feeling that Bleeding Cool may be providing them with a good chunk of that traffic.

No wonder they were happy for Bleeding Cool to be there… and the retailers were rather happy to walk off with all this exclusive swag as well. Find some of these on a back wall or an eBay listing very soon.

