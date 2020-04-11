Diamond UK Plans to Reopen Its Doors This Wednesday April 15th.

Diamond UK shut their doors a week before the USA, with the final week's work of March comics held in their Warrington warehouses. While Diamond USA is open to back order delivery, Diamond UK is not. This coming week may see that change, however. UK retailers have been told by Diamond UK representatives that they intend to open the warehouses to orders on Wednesday, 15th April.

They will initially be taking retailer orders from March and April Previews, with no late fees and all adjustments will be allowed without penalty. And for retailers who are either up to date on payments, or an arrangement has been made, they will start distributing what stock they currently have to stores or retailers who are open to receive them.

As it stands, this will not include the order that should have arrived on March 25th, but it is in the works. This is epending on feedback from retailer, some of whom may not be able to open and be at a disadvantage to stores that are. This is all dependent on government guidance, Diamond UK reiterates that this won't be business as usual and they will not have a full staff. This is, however, seen as a first step.

Diamond UK is the sub-distributor of Diamond Comic Distributors, with a monopoly on direct market distribution to comic book stores for Marvel, DC, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, Boom, Dynamite and most other major American comic book publishers. Diamond, on both sides of the Atlantic, has been closed to distributing new comic books for a couple of weeks now, and looks like this situation will remain for some time to come. Most publishers have suspended their new digital comic book sale so as not to give digital sales an added advantage over print, though there is an exception made for comics distributed through the bookstore market. Diamond US has been open to backorders however, and it looks as if Diamond US is about to join it. Bleeding Cool will continue to cover the changing comic book industry at this time of trial and you can follow along with this tag.