Dick Grayson, The World's Second-Greatest Detective, In City Boy?

Nightwing pops by the new series City Boy #4 by Greg Pak and Minkyu Jung, and makes a claim that might get statisticians' tongues wagging.

The next best thing to the world's greatest detective? The second-best detective? He certainly has chops, and he became a police detective the right way for a time. But might fellow Robin Tim Drake who, let's face it, worked out Batman's secret identity as a teenager, have something to say about that? Damian Wayne would certainly believe he could out-think Dick. Might we have to bring in Detective Chimp, The Elongated Man, The Question, John Constantine, or maybe a telepath like J'onn J'onnz The Martian Manhunter in one of his police detective disguises? Hell, maybe Sherlock Holmes is still around in the DC Universe, living on his diet of royal jelly…

… just no one make mention of Slam Bradley, okay? That never ends well. But, of course, Dick Grayson is famed for last-minute save-the-days by finding a solution in the thick of the action. He may not show his working out as clearly as Tim Drake does, but he is very proficient at, in the last possible minute, pulling something out of his ass. Right?

