Did Thor Get Hulked Or Did Hulk Get Thored? Welcome #THULK (Spoilers)

The upcoming Thor #26 to follow today's Hulk #9 has quite an arresting cover for fans of both the Hulk and Thor, as part of their Hulk/Thor Banner War crossover event kicking off right now.

Had Thor been Hulked? Or has Hulk been Thorred? Well, the comic itself suggests the possibility of both, with Banner fighting Celestial Iron Man and Thor, and looking for a new way out of the fray. Buit maybe not the one that they were expecting.

Looks like the Hulk has a little of Jane Foster's hammer envy. But no, that's not the way. Instead the Celestial Iron Man is unable to extract all of the gamma energy that the Hulk is putting out…

And we get a celestial 3000 x Gamma Bomb event enveloping them all.

With imagery rather redolent with that from the very first Hulk #1 all that time ago.

Except of course, this isn;t a gamma bomb. It was something much bigger, and would have atomised anyone.

I mean, almost anyone.

What if Thor had a Hulk? Now he does. Shall we call him… THULK? We have been here before of course… courtesy of Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness about fifteen years ago…

They just didn't call him Thulk back then and I really think they should.

HULK #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220882

(W) Donny Cates (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Gary Frank

"BANNER OF WAR" PART THREE! In the third installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Iron Man interrupts a pivotal moment of Hulk and Thor's battle to settle a score. Equipped with new "Celestial Hulkbuster" armor of his own design, Tony is convinced that he can ensure Thor's victory and Hulk's capture. But sometimes what you don't know really can hurt you…

RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022 SRP: $3.99 THOR #26

MARVEL COMICS

APR220810

(W) Donny Cates (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Gary Frank

"BANNER OF WAR" PART 4

Thor and Hulk's epic rivalry continues in the fourth installment of the characters' 60th Anniversary crossover celebration! Thanks to Odin, Thor now realizes the gravity of Banner's situation – and its connection to that mysterious, violent incident in El Paso. But when Iron Man's interference causes more harm than good, our two rivals face shocking changes that change the stakes of the battle…for good. RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022 SRP: $3.99