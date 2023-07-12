Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Doc Octopus, peter parker

Spider-Man, Back In The Arms Of The One He Loves (Spoilers)

Recently we have seen the return of Doctor Octopus's spare set of arms, seemingly in love with Spider-Man. But how does Peter Parker feel?

Recently we have seen the return of Doctor Octopus's spare set of arms, seemingly in love with Spider-Man, though also sharing affection for another former host, J Jonah Jameson. And being used and abused by Doctor Octopus himself. And from that very first meeting…

… it was love at first sight. Peter Parker and Otto Octavius have been inside each other's minds more than would make sense in any other world, and the arms found someone to hold…

J Jonah Jameson got a far worse deal out of it. From his perspective at least.

While Doctor Octopus' arms were making night calls to Peter Parker to make sure he was all tucked in.

But it seems that Peter Parker wasn't the only one the arms were seeing. Turns out they were getting familiar with a sugar daddy. Seems there was another ex that this particular set of sentient Doctor Octopus arms could turn to, when they were hurting.

So, yes,J Jonah Jameson had been sleeping with Doctor Octopus's arms. So when Spider-Man came round in today's Amazing Spider-Man #29, it all got a little awkward.

Looking like something out of the recent Inferno reworking Dark Web… something it would not be alone for for this issue.

But no, this is part of their design. Giving Peter Parker a chance to get back together with his ex. Something he instantly regrets.

Until he decides to embrace what he once lost. Double down and learn to love himself – and what he really wants from a partner.

Becaue you have missed this. So much, Peter. Mary Jane and Felicia were just flings. All you need is a mid-life crisis change of wardrobe.

Back in the arms of the one he loves…

