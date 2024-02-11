Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, Bizarro, lois lane

What Does Bizarro Lois Lane Do Now? (Action Comics #1062 Spoilers)

Action Comics #1062 by Jason Aaron and John Timms is published by DC Comics this Tuesday, with a metropolis that is being magically infected by Bizarro.

Superman struggles to save citizens from opposing their nature, amid a chaotic Bizarro outbreak.

Bizarro Lois Lane appears, transformed rather than recreated, challenging past iterations.

Bizarro Lois pushes against a Bizarro agenda, becoming a book burner

With Superman exhausting himself trying to keep everyone safe from being a Bizarro and doing the opposite of what they would normally do, Which might include living. However, some people's opposites are more complex.

And that means everyone. We have a Lois Lane Bizarro. Not for the first time, of course; as long as there has been a Bizarro Superman, we have found ourselves with Bizarro Lois Lanes. Here are a few examples.

Originally, Bizarro Lois was created by Lex Luthor's duplicator ray so that a lonely Bizarro, who had kidnapped Lois, was satisfied by the Bizarro, and the two left Earth to start a new planet, a Bizarro cube-shaped world later known as Htrae. They would later have a son, Baby Buster, who looked human, leading Buster to be sent to Earth. Since then, there have been a variety of versions in the comics and occasionally TV shows and cartoons. So how will this Lois Lane differ from those who have come before? Well, for a start, she is actually a Lois Lane transformed rather than recreated.

She's burning graphic novels pushing an anti-Bizarro agenda. History and poetry books, too. Where does she think Metropolis is located now, Florida? Texas?

ACTION COMICS #1062 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) John Timms

The shocking second chapter of the Worst Bizarro Story Ever! Jason Aaron's first time writing Superman sees the Man of Steel trapped in a world gone mad, a Metropolis transformed into the City of Bizarro! While Superman struggles to save the lives of people who despise him, he's also battling the most powerful Bizarro of all…the one inside his own mind! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/13/2024

