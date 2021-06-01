Didn't Iron Fist Watch Game of Thrones? Heart of the Dragon #6 Preview

Marvel's Iron Fist Heart of the Dragon concludes this Wednesday with Heart of the Dragon #6, but it could probably finish up early if only the book's cast could get a handle on killing a dragon. We're not sure why it's taking so long though. We know the mystical city of K'un-Lun doesn't get linear HBO, but they have streaming services in Wakanda twenty years before they had them in the U.S., right? Come on, Okoye! Game of Thrones showed us all you need is a giant harpoon plus a desire to move the plot along quickly to take out a dragon. Ah well, we're sure they'll get it eventually.
IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210924
APR210925 – IRON FIST HEART OF DRAGON #6 (OF 6) OKAZAKI VAR – $3.99
(W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan
THE END OF HEAVEN?
• The dragons have fallen.
• A champion rises.
• An ending…and a new beginning?
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210924 IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6), by (W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210925 IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6) OKAZAKI VAR, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Takashi Okazaki, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210924 IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6), by (W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210924 IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6), by (W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210924 IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6), by (W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210924 IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6), by (W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210924 IRON FIST HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6), by (W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.