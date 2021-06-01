Didn't Iron Fist Watch Game of Thrones? Heart of the Dragon #6 Preview

Marvel's Iron Fist Heart of the Dragon concludes this Wednesday with Heart of the Dragon #6, but it could probably finish up early if only the book's cast could get a handle on killing a dragon. We're not sure why it's taking so long though. We know the mystical city of K'un-Lun doesn't get linear HBO, but they have streaming services in Wakanda twenty years before they had them in the U.S., right? Come on, Okoye! Game of Thrones showed us all you need is a giant harpoon plus a desire to move the plot along quickly to take out a dragon. Ah well, we're sure they'll get it eventually.