Disney Twisted Wonderland in Viz September 2024 Solicits

Viz is bringing the Disney game to manga with an anthology in the world of Twisted Wonderland, as part of their September 2024 solicits

Viz is bringing the Disney mobile game to manga with an anthology set in the world of Twisted Wonderland, each from a different creator, as part of their September 2024 solicits and solicitations.

DISNEY TWISTED WONDERLAND MANGA ANTHOLOGY GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

FEB247334

(W) Various (A) Various

An anthology of manga shorts featuring all your favorite characters from the Disney mobile game.

Short stories set in the world of Twisted Wonderland, based on the hit mobile game from Disney!

The first installment in a collection of small but mighty adventures, featuring the characters and world of Twisted Wonderland. Each tale is written and drawn by a different manga creator!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

TAKARAS TREASURE GN

VIZ LLC

FEB247425

(W) Minta Suzumaru (A) Minta Suzumaru

Taishin has moved to Tokyo from his hometown of Fukuoka to start college and reunite with Takara, a stranger who had consoled him in his grief the year prior. However, when he finally gets the chance to express his gratitude, Takara gives him the cold shoulder! But Taishin, undeterred, decides to pursue Takara anyway, and Takara finds himself becoming more and more enchanted by Taishin's straightforward and earnest gaze.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

IM THE GRIM REAPER GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

FEB247356

(W) Graveweaver (A) Graveweaver

When Scarlet finds herself doomed to eternal punishment in Hell for a sinful life she can't even remember, Satan himself offers her a deal: return to earth and kill one marked sinner per day…as his grim reaper!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

TOKYO THESE DAYS HC VOL 03

VIZ LLC

FEB247427

(W) Taiyo Matsumoto (A) Taiyo Matsumoto

Believing in the future of manga while never forgetting its past, Shiozawa accompanies manga creators once again through their agony to create an ultimate manga project. Is there ever joy in creation?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

CHOUJIN X GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

FEB247325

(W) Sui Ishida (A) Taiyo Matsumoto

Tokio is back from his training just in time to help Ely and Azuma deal with some troublesome choujin. But tearful reunions will have to wait as Yamato Mori dedicates all its resources to preparing for an all-out war against Zora and her forces. As Tokio and his friends get caught up in strategy sessions and reconnaissance missions, they are viscerally reminded that there's one experience all choujin have in common-pain.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 14

VIZ LLC

FEB247340

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

The arrival of Kenshiro in the land of the Asuras was preceded by the legend of Raoh, who it was said would bring justice to that blighted place. The people of the land of the Asuras suffer in the grip of its savage leaders, the dreaded Rasho, three masters of Hokuto Ryuken. Now, Kenshiro has come to rescue Rin and Shachi. To do it, he'll have to face the first Rasho, the demon lord Kaio, a man whose soul burns with the rage of the gods!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

FOOL NIGHT GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

FEB247344

(W) Kasumi Yasuda (A) Kasumi Yasuda

Struggling in poverty and slowly transforming, Kamiya must figure out how to spend the two brief years of humanity he has left after undergoing the transfloration procedure. The vine growing from his stomach has made him question his relationship with his mother and his employment at Transflora Medical. Meanwhile, Kamiya's childhood friend Hourai assists in the investigation of a string of murders committed by a spiriflor.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

DRCL MIDNIGHT CHILDREN HC VOL 03

VIZ LLC

FEB247337

(W) Shin'ichi Sakamoto (A) Shin'ichi Sakamoto

With Lucy's life hanging in the balance, tempers flare and tensions rise as Arthur, Quincey, Joe, and Mina struggle to decide who is best suited to offer aid to their precious friend. However, the sudden appearance of Count Dracula may render all their efforts for naught. Will centuries of humanity's collected knowledge be enough to hold back the count's advance, or will wisdom and logic falter in the face of the undead king's maddening presence?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

FEB247322

(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama

Ko's school trip is full of surprises as he forges connections with old and new friends. Kyoko pursues a lead regarding the truth about her father. And Mahiru and Kiku take the final steps in their relationship as human and vampire…leaving Ko with a lot to process.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

TRILLION GAME GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

FEB247429

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Ryoichi Ikegami

Self-proclaimed "world's most selfish man" Haru and timid computer whiz Gaku set out to make a trillion dollars. They start the company Trillion Game to accomplish this task and hope to iron out the details as they go. With charm, technical skills, and no business plan, can these unlikely friends reach their lofty goal?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

MAO GN VOL 18

VIZ LLC

FEB247381

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Nanoka and Mao attempt to mediate a deadly dispute between curse-wielding sisters Kagari and Ayame. Then, our exorcist heroes are off to investigate villagers rumored to perform human sacrifices to a mysterious water god. Is Nanoka's sword, Akanemaru, up to the tasks that lie ahead…?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 25

VIZ LLC

FEB247342

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa and Tsukasa finally uncover the truth behind Tsukasa's curse, and it's…complicated. So complicated that the newlyweds need some serious couple time to process things. Unfortunately, Nasa finds hacking advanced alien technology way easier than thinking up a good date spot to take his wife. And little do Nasa and Tsukasa know that they're about to cross paths with another couple-one whose history with our heroes will make things more complicated than ever!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

FEB247345

(W) Kanehito Yamada (A) Tsukasa Abe

Frieren has broken the curse of Diagoldze and released herself and Denken. Now they face Macht and Solitär in a final battle of retribution. With his memories of his wife driving him, Denken challenges Macht, his former master. Frieren takes on Solitär, who is confident of victory. But demons have always underestimated Frieren, one of the greatest mages to ever live, and Macht and Solitär would do well to not count Frieren out just yet!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

HELCK GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

FEB247350

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

At long last, the identity of the Human King comes to light! In order to finally acquire the pieces he needs to enact his goals, the king tries to take control of Helck's body. Instead, Helck releases his hidden power and faces off against the Human King at the start of this final battle!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

YONA OF THE DAWN GN VOL 42

VIZ LLC

FEB247442

(W) Mizuho Kusanagi (A) Mizuho Kusanagi

Yona and her friends have thwarted South Kai's Emperor Chagol, but Sinha, Jaeha, and Zeno are still nowhere to be found. Suddenly, Yona hears the voice of a dragon! But the biggest surprise might be what Su-won reveals to Hak regarding his plans for succession…

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

LAST QUARTER GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

FEB247372

(W) Ai Yazawa (A) Ai Yazawa

Two star-crossed lovers transcend time in this supernatural mystery from the creator of Nana!

Struggling to adapt to life with a new mother and sister after her father's remarriage, Mizuki meets a blue-eyed man playing guitar on the street in Shibuya and is powerfully drawn to him. How far will she go to see him again?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

LETS DO IT ALREADY GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

FEB247375

(W) Aki Kusaka (A) Aki Kusaka

After Yuri begins dating Keiichiro, she discovers what it's like spending time with a member of the elite. When they commute to high school, they're chaperoned by Keiichiro's private guards, and there are surveillance cameras in his chauffeured car. It's difficult to be romantic, especially now that a handsome spy from the Katsuragi family is interfering in their relationship!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

FEB247377

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Suiren and Kawasumi are now second-years, and they're fortunate enough to be in the same class! Seeing each other this way is nice, but Suiren starts to feel lonely as Kawasumi immerses himself in karate. Can Suiren work up the courage to tell Kawasumi that she wants more?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

FEB247437

When Erika turns Kyoya down for a date to help one of San's younger brothers shop for San's birthday, Kamiya points out her story doesn't add up. After some snooping, Kyoya is shocked to find Erika meeting up with a tall and handsome stranger! Shaken to his core, Kyoya can't even bring himself to go to school the next day. Can the pair survive this apparent betrayal?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

LOVES IN SIGHT GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

FEB247378

(W) Uoyama (A) Uoyama

To fulfill his promise, Morio takes Yukiko on an exciting seaside drive for her very first trip to the beach. There, she learns about the beautiful and terrifying wonders of the ocean. Then, Morio finally meets Yukiko's dad-who's convinced that his little girl shouldn't be dating a delinquent! What kinds of troubles and adventures await Morio and Yukiko in this final volume?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

POKEMON COMP POKEMON POCKET GUIDE BOX SET

VIZ LLC

FEB247403

(W) Shogakukan

Each book in this two-volume set is filled with descriptions and stats, including Abilities, Moves, and Evolutions. Includes 898 Pokémon!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

FEB247311

(W) Kokonasu Rumba (A) Kokonasu Rumba

There are even more vacation homes to design for Paradise Planning clients! Can the gang create the perfect studio for Hazel, who's hoping to make it as a manga artist?!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

NARUTO SASUKES STORY UCHIHA HEAVENLY STARDUST GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

FEB247395

(W) Masashi Kishimoto, Jun Esaka, Shingo Kimura

As Sasuke and Sakura descend even deeper into the hidden chambers beneath the observatory, the details of a dire conspiracy finally begin to come to light. With the prison warden watching their every move, the two will have to find a way to secure Naruto's cure and survive the battle to come in this thrilling conclusion!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

HAIKYU 3-IN-1 ED VOL 02

VIZ LLC

FEB247348

(W) Haruichi Furudate (A) Haruichi Furudate

Karasuno's training camp kicks off with a bang, and the moment they've all been waiting for finally arrives-the revival of the long-standing rivalry between the Cats and the Crows! Karasuno's practice games against Nekoma reveal all the cracks in their teamwork, and they'd better patch things up if they're to stand a chance in the Inter-High qualifiers. Team Karasuno realizes that their chances are even slimmer when they see who they're up against in their block: Aoba Johsai and the Iron Wall of Date Tech!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

KIKIS DELIVERY SERVICE FILM COMIC ALL IN ONE ED HC

VIZ LLC

FEB247367

(W) Hayao Miyazaki

Now that she's 13 years old, it's time for young Kiki to start thinking about her future. One night, under the shine of a full moon, she grabs her black cat Jiji, hops on her mother's broom and heads off into the night. The next day she arrives at a friendly seaside city, and this, she tells her loyal and furry companion, is where she'll spend the next year learning how to become a real, honest-to-goodness witch.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WORLD PIECE GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

FEB247439

(W) Josh Tierney (A) Agroshka

In the aftermath of the Nurulan attack on Affin, Lucas and his friends are taken prisoner aboard the same battleship commanded by Exxo's father, Captain Divo, who has taken possession of Earth! Exxo might be Lucas's only hope to take back his planet, but will she be able to stand up to her powerful father for the sake of her friends? And will Lucas even be able to unlock the power to restore Earth back to size? The answers are at their fingertips as Lucas's space adventure reaches its nail-biting conclusion in the final volume of World Piece!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

INSOMNIACS AFTER SCHOOL GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

FEB247359

(W) Makoto Ojiro (A) Makoto Ojiro

After disobeying Magari's parents, Nakami and Magari face a strict separation. Magari is banned from having any contact with Nakami outside of school. Overwhelmed with guilt, the duo reluctantly agrees to put their connection on hold. At the same time, the astronomy club faces disbandment, and the pair must make a bold move to save it. Can Nakami and Magari defy the odds to salvage both their relationship and the future of the astronomy club?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

LEGEND OF ZELDA TWILIGHT PRINCESS GN COMP BOX SET

VIZ LLC

FEB247373

(W) Akira Himekawa (A) Akira Himekawa

This box set contains all 11 volumes of the smash-hit manga series The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and a collectible, double-sided poster!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

JOJO A GO GO HC

VIZ LLC

FEB247360

(A) Hirohiko Araki

Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a beloved epic with dedicated fans everywhere under the sun. The art book JoJo A-Go!Go! collects exclusive illustrations and color pages as it dances through Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Golden Wind-and it even includes a peek at Stone Ocean!

Available for the first time as a standalone hardcover, this collection of Araki's beautifully bizarre artwork is a truly deluxe package, a funky look at the all-star characters and good vibes that made JoJo's Bizarre Adventure a success!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 13

VIZ LLC

FEB247413

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

In order to avoid expulsion from the JCC, a young Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Akao are assigned a special mission-along with another outcast, Uzuki. The assassins close in on their target at a special department store for hit men, but unbeknownst to them, their actions there will alter the course of their futures forever…

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PART 6 STONE OCEAN HC VOL 06

VIZ LLC

FEB247362

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

Pale Snake has F.F. on the ropes when Weather Forecast comes to their rescue. The pair narrowly escape and are able to meet up with Jolyne and Anastasia, but their relief is short-lived when sudden tragedy strikes! The time to escape from prison and track down Father Pucchi has come, with Jolyne, Ermes, and Emporio planning to go one way while Weather Forecast and Anastasia go another. But Jolyne is attacked by the lead guard, Mew Mew, whose Stand, Jailhouse Lock, causes Jolyne to be able to remember only three things at a time. She keeps writing notes for herself as she struggles to get free of her attacker, but then Mew Mew suddenly shoots Emporio! Will Jolyne be able to escape the prison?! And what of Anastasia and Weather Forecast on the outside?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

CHAINSAW MAN GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

FEB247324

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

To live life as a normal high school student, or to become Chainsaw Man again. Denji is facing the ultimate choice and has no idea what to do. Meanwhile, a mysterious group called the Chainsaw Man Church is gaining power behind the scenes. What exactly are they plotting, and how will Denji fit into their scheme?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

FEB247330

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A) Kenichi Kondo

Yayoi and her friends have been trapped in a deadly game of dream tag by a sinister spirit wearing the body of an elementary schooler! With only a single plushie at her disposal, will Yayoi be able to help everyone escape from the deranged teacher who's hunting them, or will they all end up as nothing but food for the crows?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

FEB247384

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Innocent Zero's youngest child, Domina, steps in to put a stop to his father's pursuit of Mash. Using the reprieve afforded them, Mash's friends race against the clock in hopes of getting him to Meliadoul, the only hope he has of surviving without a heart. Meanwhile, as Mash hovers between life and death, he encounters a mysterious figure.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

