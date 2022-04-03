A Rare Look the Pulp Icon's Early Doc Savage Comics, Up for Auction

Iconic character Doc Savage debuted in Doc Savage Magazine #1 (1933) the creation of Street & Smith Publications executive Henry Ralston, editor John Nanovic and writer Lester Dent. The publisher intended the character to take advantage of their success with the Shadow, and in that, they certainly succeeded. Like the the Shadow, Doc Savage became a franchise across multiple mediums and formats. Widely considered as a character who was influencial on the genesis of comic book superheroes, it's fitting that Doc Savage became a comic book hero early on in his own right. There are some tough early Doc Savage Comics issues including #2 and #3 up for auction in this week's 2022 April 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122214 from Heritage Auctions.

Street & Smith initially launched Doc Savage into comic books as a backup in Shadow Comics, but the character quickly moved into his own title beginning in May 1940. Doc Savage has an origin that will seem quite familiar to comic book readers today: From the moment he was born, a team of scientists put together by his father helped him develop his body and mind to almost superhuman levels, including a mastery of fighting skills. Notably, Doc Savage Comics #2 is also the first appearance of a new character named Ajax, the Sun Man, who has a wild origin even by comic book standards. Ajax survives being accidentally rocketed into the sun and returns to Earth as a superhuman to fight crime by day. He is powerless at night.

These early issues have that Big Golden Age Energy that collectors of the era love, and Doc Savage Comics issues have surprisingly low CGC Census numbers, particularly #3. But there's a shot to get a few here early Doc Savage Comics issues including #2 and #3 up for auction in this week's 2022 April 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122214 from Heritage Auctions.

#2 (Street & Smith, 1940) Condition: VG. Origin and first appearance of Ajax, the Sun Man. Martin Filchock art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $504. #3 (Street & Smith, 1941) Condition: VG/FN. Indicia notes a publishing date of 3/41. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $342; FN 6.0 value = $513. V2#4 (Street & Smith, 1943) Condition: VG-. Jack Binder art. Bondage cover. First page and centerfold detached. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $108.