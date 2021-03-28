Doctor Doom's Star Turn in Marvel Super-Heroes #20 Up for Auction

Doctor Doom might just be my favorite Marvel Comics character ever. There's something about his genius combined with his irrational view of himself and the world that makes Victor Von Doom endlessly fascinating. First appearing in Fantastic Four #5 (cover-dated July 1961) Doom's origin and rise to rule in his country Latvia was detailed at length a short time later in Fantastic Four Annual #2 (1964). But the lesser-known 1969 release Marvel Super-Heroes #20 (cover-dated May 1969) added a few additional twists and turns to that origin with the introduction of his first love, Valeria — and tells us a bit about the atmosphere in which it was created in the process. There's a copy of the Doctor Doom's first solo outing and the first appearance of Valeria in Marvel Super-Heroes #20 CGC 8.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in today's session of the 2021 March 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122113 from Heritage Auctions.

While the new wrinkles in Doctor Doom's backstory are the core of the issue, one particular plot point in the plans of Doom's would-be "partner" Diablo is fascinating in the context of the times. Apollo 11's moon landing was just months away at the time, and interest in space was at an all-time high. And such interests also come with fears. Despite the UN's Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies entering into force in late 1967, fears about the weaponization of space were still making frequent headlines at the time Marvel Super-Heroes #20 was being created. In the issue, Diablo suggests that he and Doom establish control over Earth with the usage of satellite weapons.

Penciled by Larry Lieber and Frank Giacoia and scripted by Lieber and Roy Thomas, Marvel Super-Heroes #20 is a must-have for serious Doctor Doom fans, and an interesting artifact of its time.

Marvel Super-Heroes #20 (Marvel, 1969) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages. Doctor Doom cover and story. First appearance of Valeria. Diablo appearance. Overstreet 2020 VF 8.0 value = $41. CGC census 3/21: 35 in 8.0, 85 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3715082016 and purchase grader's notes if available.