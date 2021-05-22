Doctor Spectrum Must Die in Heroes Reborn #4 [Preview]

Everyone in the universe has a problem with Doctor Spectrum in this preview of Heroes Reborn #4, in stores next week from Marvel Comics. And with good reason. He ripped out The Watcher's eyeballs! He single-handedly beat Thanos… while Thanos had the Infinity Gauntlet! Talk about OP! So can Rocket Raccoon and Groot take him out once and for all? And does anyone care when none of this will matter by the time this super-mega-crossover event ends? None of these questions will be answered by reading the preview below, but it's worth it for the page of the Watcher whining. Oh, boo hoo, you can't watch anymore…
God damn creep.
HEROES REBORN #4 (OF 7)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210522
(W) Jason Aaron (A) James Stokoe, Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
With the cosmic might of his Power Prism, Doctor Spectrum has become the most feared lawman in the heavens. But now the dark forces of deep space have sent the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter to end Spectrum once and for all. That's right, here comes Rocket Raccoon! Plus: In a backup tale, the all-new Starbrand finds herself alone in a strange new universe.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $4.99
