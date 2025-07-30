Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Spider-Goofy, ultimate spider-man

Does Spider-Goofy Really Learn The Lesson Of Uncle Ben? (Spoilers)

Does Spider-Goofy Really Learn The Lesson Of Uncle Ben? And how does Ultimate Spider-Man come into all of this? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Spider-Goofy retells Spider-Man’s origin, with Goofy replacing Peter Parker in a Disney-Marvel mashup.

Uncle Ben is not a person but a beloved motorbike and sidecar, humorously twisting Spider-Man’s legacy.

Spider-Goofy lets the Beagle Boys go, leading to Uncle Ben’s fate and a lesson in responsibility.

The story parodies classic Spider-Man themes but swaps tragedy for comedy and Motorbike Ben hijinks.

What If…. Goofy Was Spider-Man is a question that no one ever asked until Disney bought Marvel. And then still no one asked it for years until Marvel Italia did. Yup, blame the Italians. But also, telling the origin story of Spide-Man via Goofy, how will they deal with the death of Uncle Ben? The solicitations state "Goofy Parker must learn the ultimate lesson of RESPONSIBILITY to save his beloved UNCLE BEN". Save? That's not the Spider-Man story…

Turns out Uncle Ben is not Goofy's uncle. Rather a peculiarly named motorcycle and sidecar.

Polishing Uncle Ben? That's one word for it, I guess. But as Goofy undergoes a take on the Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man origins, becoming the Amazing Spider-Goofy, becoming a star of the stage, another familiar occasion occurs…

Just as Spider-Man at the height of his fame let a burglar go…

So Spider-Goofy, believing they only wanted a selfie with him, lets the Beagle Boys go…

And as Spider-Goofy heads home to Uncle Ben…

Turns out his Uncle Ben has been stolen by the Beagle Boys. The very Beagle Boys he could have stopped but didn't. And now…

…they wrecked it. No more Uncle Ben. Clearly this calls for a soupcon of revenge and justice.

Even though no one doied this time. You know, Disney never used to be so fussed about not killing the main character's parental figures did they? used to be part and parcel, from Bambi to Nemo…

And as he successfully webs up the boys…

.,..just as the burglar who killed Uncle Ben, when Peter Parker learned his lesson about responsibility…

So… Spider-Goofy kinda learns this?

Although not really? Because they were going to sell the motorbike anyway? The other question might be what about the Ultimate Spider-Man, has he learned his lesson yet…

Maybe it's coming…

Ultimate Spider-Man #19

by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the SINISTER SIX destroy New York before they destroy each other?! Marvel & Disney: What If…? Goofy Became Spider-Man #1 by Steve Behling, Riccardo Secchi, Francesco D'Ippolito

GOOFY'S AMAZING FANTASY! GOOFY becomes the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in this tale that's sure to make you say "GAWRSH!" Goofy Parker must learn the ultimate lesson of RESPONSIBILITY to save his beloved UNCLE BEN. And wait'll you see what he does to those BEAGLE BOYS! Ah-hyuck!

