Doing Things the Old-Fashioned Way in Green Lantern #4 [Preview]

With his back up against the wall and no Green Lantern power ring to help him out of it, things are looking desperate for John Stewart in this preview of Green Lantern #4, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. But that just means that Stewart will have to kick ass the old-fashioned way. But more importantly, what's going on with the nightmare of Zero Hour? Could DC finally be planning Zero Hour 2: The Zeroest Hour? God, we hope so. Check out the preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #4

DC Comics

0521DC079

0521DC080 – GREEN LANTERN #4 CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang

Improve. Adapt. Overcome. The same lessons John Stewart learned in the Marine Corps help him begin his quest to find the other lost Lanterns in the dark sectors of space. Meanwhile, back on Oa, one of the Corps' newest members, Jo Mullein, alongside Young Justice's Teen Lantern and Simon Baz, tends to the wounded and investigates who or what caused the source of all Green Lanterns' power to go nuclear and wipe out the Corps.

In Shops: 7/6/2021

SRP: $4.99