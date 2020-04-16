Donny Cates Challenges Creators to Pay Off Comic Store Pull Lists.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the story that Donny Cates had been paying off the pull lists of customers at Austin Books And Comics in Texas. (With permission from Donny Cates, okay, Reddit? Seriously now.) But it looks like it wasn't just one store and their customers who were the beneficiary of his generosity. Dragon's Lair Comics, also of Austin, Texas reported the same.

Dragon's Lair Austin Comic Subscribers,

We're so incredibly happy to announce that Austin comic book writer, Donny Cates, has purchased your comic holds (what's currently in your file) for you during this challenging time. 1/2 — Dragon's Lair Austin (@DLairAustin) April 15, 2020

We can't begin to thank him enough for taking care of us and all of you. He's a true inspiration and a beautiful soul. We love you, Donny! Thank you for fighting for us! #donnycatesistheman

2/2 — Dragon's Lair Austin (@DLairAustin) April 15, 2020

This morning, Donny Cates talked about what he did and why. Moreso, he called on other comic book creators in a position to do such a thing to, well, do such a thing. Laying ou how it is a purely selfish aspect on his behalf.

Way back, when I was between Comic Writing gigs, I needed $ and @Dragons_Lair gave me a part-time job so I could make rent. So, this one was a no-brainer for me. And I hope it inspires other pros to help their local shops. You need them. They need you. We're in this together. https://t.co/7QgsMrEA3k — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) April 16, 2020

and again, like when i did the same for @AustinBooks I wanted this to be done anonymously (for numerous reasons) but now that it's out, I'm happy if it at least gives you a nice tweet to look at on your timeline. Or inspires others. — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) April 16, 2020

But to be 100% clear, I'm not looking for head-pats or accolades. It's a selfish move on my part anyway. I need shops to be open so they can sell my silly comics to you guys. And honestly, It just helps my anxiety and stress to be of service. More to come. We can do this. pic.twitter.com/exYenAPRPA — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) April 16, 2020

Any comic book creator like to take him up on that challenge?