Donny Cates Challenges Creators to Pay Off Comic Store Pull Lists.

Posted on | by Rich Johnston

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the story that Donny Cates had been paying off the pull lists of customers at Austin Books And Comics in Texas. (With permission from Donny Cates, okay, Reddit? Seriously now.) But it looks like it wasn't just one store and their customers who were the beneficiary of his generosity. Dragon's Lair Comics, also of Austin, Texas reported the same.

This morning, Donny Cates talked about what he did and why. Moreso, he called on other comic book creators in a position to do such a thing to, well, do such a thing. Laying ou how it is a purely selfish aspect on his behalf.

Any comic book creator like to take him up on that challenge?

