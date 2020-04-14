Donny Cates, Paying Off Customer Pull Lists at Comic Stores.

Lots of comic book store customers have 'pull lists' with their local comic shop, so they can be sure they get the comics they want, every week. Or indeed, every month. Sometimes the comics put aside for a customer can mount up, which can cause stores – and indeed the customer – problems. Right now, with the comics retailer industry shut down and millions losing work and income, it's one more problem that comic stores are dealing with. However in the last week, Bleeding Cool has received a few e-mails from comic book readers who were told that their pull lists had been paid off by an anonymous source. They get their reserved comics, and the store gets paid. I didn't know who had been doing this, it seemed to be organised but we may now have had a bit of a clue. Comic store Austin Books & Comics posted the following news to their Facebook page;

"Dear customers of Austin Books & Comics, We have some great news. Most, if not all, of you know of the comic writer Donny Cates. In an amazing show of support for not only the store but for you as well, has decided to pay for your pull lists. If you still had a pull list in the store as of yesterday, it's now paid up. He has requested only one thing in return: The money that you set aside for your pull list now be spent at The Center of Austin Fandom for more things you wanted but couldn't get because of budgetary concerns. Try some new series, get a board game, buy a statue for a friend in need. Donny has shown once again that we are a community; that we help each other out. That is exactly what the world needs right now."

I have now heard word that indeed, Donny Cates has been doing similar at other stores but has chosen to remain anonymous. Could other comic book professionals be joining in? Would anyone else like to? Bleeding Cool continues to provide coverage of how the current situation is affecting the comic book industry with this link. Do let us know if there's anything else we should be aware of.