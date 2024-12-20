Double The Garth Ennis Action in Rebellion/2000AD March 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: garth ennis, judge dredd

Rebellion's March 2025 solicits and solicitations include more 2000AD from the likes of Alex De Campi and John McCrea, the Sylvester Stallone Judge Dredd movie adaptation. a double Garth tennis hit in Battle Action with both Keith Burns and John Higgins, and Alex Kot, Phil Winslade and Boo Cook on Judge Dredd Megazine. As well as a Rogue Trooper Complete Collection for its movie year…

2000 AD JAN 2025 PROGS (MAR 2025 SHIPPING) PROGS 2422-2425

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN251916

(W) Ken Niemand, Alex De Campi, Ian Edington, Alec Worley, John Tomlinson, Karl Stock (A) Nick Percival, Eduardo Ocana, Simon Coleby, Eoin Coveney, John McCrea (A / CA) Tiernen Trevallion

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Dredd must escape a terrifying parallel realm in "The Shift" by Ken Niemand and Nick Percival; Full Tilt Boogie by Alex De Campi & Eduardo Ocana, Fiends of the Western Front: Wilde West by Ian Edginton & Tiernen Trevallion, Hawk the Slayer: The Last of Her Kind by Alec Worley & Simon Coleby, and Portals & Black Goo: A Quorum of Fiends by John Tomlinson & Eoin Coveney all come to their explosive finales; and we return to the world of Rogue Trooper in Nu Earth War Tales, starting with "The Stack" by Karl Stock & John McCrea!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

BATTLE ACTION #8 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN251917

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Keith Burns (A / CA) John Higgins

Johnny Red: A Couple of Heroes sees the Flying Gun turned loose in all its devastating firepower-and Johnny takes off on one last mission of his own. Written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Keith Burns. Also in this issue: how did Dredger become the stone-cold bastard that everyone fears and only a mother could love? Find out in this brutal tale from Ennis and John Higgins.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #478 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN251918

(W) Ian Edington, Dan Abnett, Alex Kot, T.C. Eglington, Ken Niemand (A) Paul McCaffrey, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, P. J. Holden, Anna Readman (CA) Stewart K Moore

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Dredd must pass down his judgement on the A.I. entity in "Messiah Complex" by Ian Edginton & Paul McCaffrey; plus there's more thrills and spills in Lawless by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade, and Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; while Devlin Waugh: "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden and Fargo & McBane: "New York's Finest" by Ken Niemand & Anna Readman both come to their action-packed climaxes. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

JUDGE DREDD THE MOVIE TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN251919

(W) Andrew Helfer (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

"I am the Law!" When Mega-City One erupts in violent block wars, there's only one man Justice Department can rely on to suffocate the flames of rebellion. His name is Judge Dredd. But when the city's brightest beacon of justice is convicted of breaking the very law he's been entrusted to uphold, he's sentenced to spend the rest of his life rotting in the Aspen Penal Colony. In order to clear his name, Dredd must escape captivity, make his way across the toxic Cursed Earth, break back into the city, and find the familiar foe that framed him. All in a day's work for Judge Dredd. Featuring art by legendary Judge Dredd co-creator Carlos Ezquerra and a script by Andrew Helfer, this is the official adaptation of Judge Dredd, the 1995 movie written by William Wisher, Jr. and Steven E. de Souza.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

ROGUE TROOPER THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP BOOK 01

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN251920

(W) Gerry Finley-Day, Alan Moore (A) Cam Kennedy, Brett Ewins, Colin Wilson (A / CA) Dave Gibbons

The last genetic infantryman, crossing a landscape scarred by the raging war between Norts and Southers, Rogue Trooper hunts down the Traitor General, who betrayed his men and caused their slaughter. Repackaged in a brand new edition, The Complete Rogue Trooper collects the adventures of one of 2000 AD's best-loved and most enduring characters, originally created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons, and featuring the work of Alan Moore and veteran artists Cam Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

SHAKARA THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN251922

(W) Robbie Morrison (A / CA) Henry Flint

Shakara is the most feared entity in the universe, an unstoppable killing machine determined to bring vengeance upon those who annihilated his entire species-and nothing in the whole of the known universe will be able to stop it! A visually outrageous and impossibly epic tale of shocking violence and destruction!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

