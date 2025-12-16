Doug Wagner & Daniel Hillyard's Narco From Image Comics In March 2026

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Daniel Hillyard, Doug Wagner, Narco

Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard's Narco from Image Comics in March 2026

Writer Doug Wagner and artist Daniel Hillyard, the duo behind Plastic, Plush, Vinyl, and I Was a Fashion School Serial Killer, will reteam for the upcoming thriller, Narco. This five-issue miniseries is set to launch in March 2026 from Image Comics. And will be part of their upcoming solicits and solicitations…

"Marcus Wesphal blacks out from the slightest surge of excitement—a narcoleptic curse that's kept him quiet, calm, and locked away at home. But when he witnesses the girl next door's murder and collapses, he wakes to find himself the prime suspect. Now Marcus has one chance to clear his name: outrun his failing body, reconstruct the moments he lost, and hunt a killer before he blacks out again… possibly for good."

"If you haven't figured it out yet, Daniel and I are a little bit obsessed with quirky horror, AND we're both huge fans of Alfred Hitchcock," said Wagner. "We've been talking for years about what OUR version of his works would look like. Well, Narco is that version. It combines our weird sense of horror and humor with classics like Rear Window and Psycho." Hillyard added: "A Hitchcockian thriller with a whodunnit story and our usual twist of the unusual. If any of that piqued your interest then Narco might just be the one for you. Grab a pop tart, pet your possum (not a euphemism) and see if you can figure out who the killer is."

Narco #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 4th of March , 2026

Cover A by Hillyard

Cover B "Hitchcock homage" by Hillyard

Cover C Blank Sketch cover

