Posted in: AWA, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Titan | Tagged: conan, dracula, iron maiden, local comic shop day

Dracula, Conan, Edenfrost & Iron Maiden Join Local Comic Shop Day 2023

Local Comic Shop Day is sponsored by ComicsPRO, the Trade Organization for comic book stores, and encourages comic store participation.

Local Comic Shop Day is sponsored by ComicsPRO, the Trade Organization for comic book stores, and encourages comic book stores and publishers to run a special Local Comic Shop Day every year, with exclusive items and variant covers available only at bricks and mortar comic book stores. And this year, it's Wednesday, the 22nd of November.

A few more details and covers have been released so far by Image Comics, Oni Press, Titan Comics, Mad Cave, Z2 as well as Dark Horse, Marvel, Boom, and AWA for Local Comic Shop Day 2023 so far.

LCSD 2023 UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #1 CONNECTING VAR (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP238542

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Martin Simmonds (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

MINISERIES PREMIERE THE BIGGEST NAMES IN COMICS RESURRECT THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS! THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH creators JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Something is Killing the Children) and MARTIN SIMMONDS reteam to tell a new tale of the monster who started it all! When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward attempts to apply logic to the impossible…his surrogate daughter Lucy begins to fall under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula!In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

Final Orders Due: Oct 29, 2023 SRP: $4.99

LCSD 2023 UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #2 CONNECTING VAR (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP238543

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Martin Simmonds (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

As Lucy Weston suffers from a mysterious ailment, Dr. Seward calls upon Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Dracula's thirst goes unquenched…In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 29, 2023 SRP: $4.99

LCSD 2023 BLACK SCIENCE #1 10TH ANNV DLX ED

IMAGE COMICS

SEP238544

(W) Rick Remender (A) Dean White (CA) Moreno Diniso (A/CA) Matteo Scalera

Grant McKay, former member of The Anarchistic Order of Scientists, has finally done the impossible: He has deciphered Black Science and punched through the barriers of reality. But what lies beyond the veil is not epiphany, but chaos. Now Grant and his team are lost, living ghosts shipwrecked on an infinite ocean of alien worlds, barreling through the long-forgotten, ancient, and unimaginable dark realms. The only way is forward. The only question is how far are they willing to go, and how much can they endure, to get home again? Snap up this special, highly collectible 10TH ANNIVERSARY Local Comic Shop Day edition of writer RICK REMENDER and artists MATTEO SCALERA's iconic science fiction epic's debut. This new edition will feature a newly re-colored cover by MORENO DINISIO, which will be printed on special card stock paper. A must-have for Image Comics fans, BLACK SCIENCE remains one of the most beloved series to launch out of Remender's Giant Generator Studios line of creator-owned comics at Image and has sold over half a million copies, across formats, to date.In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99

LCSD 2023 FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #1 LESNIEWSKI FOIL STAMP

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG238981

(W) Matt Lesniewski (A/CA) Matt Lesniewski

From the magnificently distorted imagination of Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Matt Lesniewski (Mind Mgmt Bootleg, Crimson Flower, The Freak) comes a new milestone in comic book storytelling that must be seen to be believed: Faceless & the Family! On the broken and warped world known as the Hand Planet, the wanderer simply called Faceless ekes out existence on the margins to escape the shame that cost him his name and his identity. Exiled for his crimes, Faceless now calls the wastelands his home-until the good fortune of fate delivers him a mismatched band of fellow travelers who will soon become family . . . if they can survive a suicidal mission into the Hand Planet's class-segregated Finger Cities to restore what lies beneath Faceless's helmet and, with it, his hope in humanity.In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 30, 2023 SRP: $9.99

LCSD 2023 CONAN BARBARIAN #5 FOIL DEODATO VIRGIN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG239016

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite, Diego Rodriguez (CA) Mike Deodato

A BRAND NEW CONAN THE BARBARIAN ARC BEGINS! WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE… After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him? In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $13.99

LCSD 2023 EDENFROST #1 (OF 4) HEATHER VAUGHAN VAR (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

SEP238082

(W) Amit Tishler (A) Bruno Frenda (CA) Heather Vaughan

An exclusive "Local Comic Shop Day" variant cover of EDENFROST #1 by sensational artist Heather Vaughan! After losing their parents in a pogrom, teenage siblings Alex and Yuli use the mystical power of a Golem to survive the chaos of the Russian Civil War. In a harrowing journey through war-torn Ukraine, the duo will face the harsh reality of warfare, ethnic bias, and national pride as they fight for their own place in the world. In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 30, 2023 SRP: $4.99

NO COVER YET

LCSD 2023 IRON MAIDEN PIECE OF MIND HC (MR)

Z2 COMICS

SEP238541

(W) Bruce Dickinson, Rod Smallwood, Various (A) Various

40 years have passed since the release of Piece of Mind. More than an album, it was a thunderous statement of intent by a band whose meteoric rise from the East End of London would propel them to the world stage, thrusting them into the realms of legend. This commemorative tome, containing comics, art, and remembrances from acclaimed writers, artists, musicians and storytellers, is a powerful celebration of the unparalleled vision which inspired them-the living legend that is Iron Maiden.In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 30, 2023 SRP: $39.99 Limited to 3000 copies. Allocations may occur. For every 10 copies Z2 will send the retailer a signed bookplate by the artist(s). Bookplates are limited to 10 per account.

ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR G LCSD FOIL VAR YOUNG

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230015

(W) Michael Dialynas (A) Michael Dialynas (CA) Skottie Young

Trapped inside her mountain by pollution-spewing factories, the guardian spirit Zawa only has industrial waste to eat, leading her to a bitter existence of paranoia and destruction. But when two siblings from a nearby village help her escape, they'll quickly learn that the way to calming Zawa's heart is through a well nourished stomach! GLAAD Award-winning and Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Michael Dialynas (Wynd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) crafts a charmingly macabre eco-fable about nature, greed, the dangers of retribution, and good food shared among friends.In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: $9.99

LCSD 2023 WHITE WIDOW #1 DAVID MARQUEZ VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG238160

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) David Marquez

Yelena Belova returns! Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel's most enigmatic antiheroes.

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

Final Orders Due: Oct 01, 2023

SRP: $4.99

LCSD 2023 SPIDER-BOY #1 CHRIS CAMPANA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG238027

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Chris Campana

SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED! Spinning out of the pages of DAN SLOTT and MARK BAGLEY's monumental SPIDER-MAN run-here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy's secret history as Spider-Man's sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER! Rated T In Shops: Nov 01, 2023 SRP: $5.99

Space Usagi: Death and Honor #1 (CVR A) (Local Comic Shop Day) (Sketch) (Jennifer L. Meyer)

Dark Horse

Comic Script by: Stan Sakai

Illustrated by: Stan Sakai

Cover Design or Artwork by: Jennifer L. Meyer

Issue #1 of Space Usagi: Death and Honor Local Comic Shop Day featuring a sketch variant by Jennifer L. Meyer! As a general of the Shirohoshi Clan's space fleet, it's Usagi's responsibility to keep the lord and his family safe. Now tasked with the education and protection of the lord's heir, Usagi must remain vigilant at all times to protect the heir from a murderous plot and an unexpected betrayal. The rabbit ronin's classic adventure in space—now in color! $4.99

LCSD 2023 RED LIGHT #1 (OF 4) SEXY COVER ED (MR)

AWA

AUG238865

(W) Sarah Cho (A/CA) Priscilla Petraites

EXCLUSIVE FOR LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY – A POLYBAGGED, SEXY COVER VARIANT OF AWA'S NEW SCI-FI EROTIC THRILLER, LIMITED TO JUST 500 COPIES! Get ready for a red-hot futuristic erotic thriller that sits at the intersection of sex and tech by exciting new writer Sarah Cho and artist Priscilla Petraites (Chariot, Hit Me). The cover of this sexy variant edition of AWA's steamy new thriller features interior art by Priscilla Petraites and is strictly limited to just 500 copies! This sexy variant arrives in stores in a black polybag with just the logo and the top of the art peeking through. Lacy is an A.I. sex worker in a futuristic Red Light District. And Lacy knows exactly what her clients want – better than they know it themselves. Housed in a high-tech brothel under the watchful eye of the mysterious Mister, Lacy has little in her manufactured life besides work. All that changes when she befriends Natalie, an orphaned child who comes into her care. Now Lacy and Natalie are on a mission to escape the Red Light District, only to find themselves flung headlong into the mystery behind Lacy's creation. Quantities are limited. Allocations may occur. In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 09, 2023 SRP: $10.00

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR T LCSD FOIL VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL239081

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica must finally face the deadly doppelganger-the Duplicitype-but can she survive in the end? And with everyone in the town of Tribulation at Cutter's mercy, who will pay the ultimate price?In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 02, 2023 SRP: $9.99

BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR J LCSD FOIL VAR FRISON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230034

(W) Mattson Tomlin, Keanu Reeves (A) Rebekah Isaacs (CA) Jenny Frison

The lone survivor of Olos, a long-dead empire that once thrived, tells a tale of B.'s distant past, and the death and cataclysm he brought forth But what else did B. find that could have driven him to such violence? The heart is as much a weapon as any in B.'s arsenal.. Created by the iconic Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR and The Batman Part II screenwriter and Eisner Award-nominated writer Mattson Tomlin (A Vicious Circle, Batman: The Imposter) is joined by hit artist Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Money Shot) to bring fans more brutality from the ancient past!In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $12.99

RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR H LCSD FOIL EJIKURE

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230022

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Ejikure

If you had a chance to join the Power Rangers, would you do it? 13-year-old Sage lives on an isolated lunar colony with her adoptive father, but her days on the farm will change forever when she comes across a wreckage with wounded passengers… people from an academy training to be something called… POWER RANGERS! Fresh off their Free Comic Book Day preview, acclaimed YA author Maria Ingrande Mora (Fragile Remedy) and superstar artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve: Children of the Moon) introduce a bold new expansion of the Power Rangers Universe! For the first time, discover the amazing school where Rangers are trained, and find out for yourself which Ranger color you would join! Would you test your might as a Red Ranger, never surrender as a Black Ranger, inspire those around you as a Pink Ranger, show no fear as a Yellow Ranger, or prove that you're the smartest kid on the team as a Blue Ranger? Enroll today!In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!