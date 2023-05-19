Dstlry Publish The Devil's Cut in August 2023 Solicits By… Everyone The Devil's Cut is the launch comic from Dstlry Media, the new comic book publisher formed by former ComiXology founders and executives.

Mirka Andolfo, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Stephanie Phillips, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Ram V, Becky Cloonan, Francesco Francavilla, Lee Garbett, Joelle Jones, Ariela Kristantina, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno, Eduardo Risso, Christian Ward and Jock all contribute to the launch comic from Dstlry Media, the new comic book publisher formed by former ComiXology founders and executives… The Devil's Cut will be available at San Diego Comic-Con in July and in comic book stores in August.

DEVILS CUT ONE SHOT CVR A JOCK (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA, INC

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Stephanie Phillips, Scott Snyder, James TynionIV, V. Ram (A) Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Francesco Francavilla, Lee Garbett, Jo?lle Jones, Ariela Kristantina, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno, Eduardo Risso, Christian Ward (A / CA) Jock

The Devil's Cut is your introduction to DSTLRY, a new publisher redefining creator-owned comics. In the aging process, the whiskey that evaporates is called the Angel's Share. But the most potent spirits are captured in the wood-the Devil's Cut.

This is The Devil's Cut-unfiltered stories from the most fearless creators, offering a distinct taste of the quality to come. 72 oversized pages printed on premium paper, featuring a flight of high-proof work from our Founding Creators including Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Tula Lotay, Mirka Andolfo, Jock, Becky Cloonan, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Lee Garbett, Joelle Jones, Stephanie Phillips, Ram V, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno and friends including Francesco Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina, Eduardo Risso, Christian Ward, and more. Edited by the legendary Will Dennis.

This kick-off issue will never be reprinted in this format again.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 9.99