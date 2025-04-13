Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: brian herbert, dune

Dune: Edge Of A Crysknife From Boom Studios in 2025

Dune: Edge Of A Crysknife by Brian Herbert, Kevin J Anderson, Simone Ragazzoni and Dan Jackson from Boom Studios in 2025

Article Summary "Dune: Edge Of A Crysknife" series launching with Harkonnen tales on July 2, 2025, by Boom Studios.

Discover Shadout Mapes' origin, set between Navigators of Dune and House Atreides storylines.

Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson bring Dune's prequel stories to comics.

Boom Studios celebrates 20 years and a new era under Penguin Random House.

Boom Studios has more Dune comic books coming out this year, with the writers of the original stories now writing their comic adaptations. So we have Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: Hiding Among Harkonnens #1 by Brian Herbert, Kevin J Anderson, Simone Ragazzoni and Dan Jackson, launching on the 2nd of July 2025 with a cover by Raymond Swanland. It will then be followed by Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: The Rage of Shai-Hulud #1 on the 27th of August 2025. Basically, eight weeks apart. It's based on the short story by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, which was published in Sands of Dune, one of the many prequels that Dune creator Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert has teamed up with Kevin J. Anderson since the late 1990s.

Dune: Edge of a Crysknife is set between the prequel novels Navigators of Dune and House Atreides. It's an origin story for Shadout Mapes, a Fedaykin warrior who'll become the head housekeeper in the Imperial Residence when Atreides takes control of Arrakis in 10,191AG. Brian says "Ancient Shadout Mapes, the quiet, observant, and ultimately rebellious housekeeper in the Arrakeen Residency, who endured years and years of Harkonnen rule. Her long and eventful life is only briefly hinted at in her scenes in Dune, before she is murdered. We decided to tell part of her backstory, the origin of this brave Fremen woman and how she resisted the Harkonnen rule through both violent and subtle means."

Boom Studios, based in Los Angeles, was founded in 2005 by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby. In 2017, 20th Century Fox purchased a minority stake in Boom! Studios, which was inherited by Disney after they acquired Fox in 2019. In 2024, Penguin Random House agreed to acquire Boom! Studios from The Walt Disney Company under its Random House division. This year marks the publisher's twentieth anniversary, and the publisher will be running a number of 20th anniversary covers to celebrate.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!