Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Creepshow, kieron gillen

Kieron Gillen On Creating A Horror Version Of Spider-Man For Creepshow

Kieron Gillen On Creating A Horror Version Of Spider-Man For Creepshow from Skybound/Image Comics in March 2026

Article Summary Kieron Gillen crafts a horror-inspired Spider-Man tale for Skybound's Super Creepshow anthology series.

Super Creepshow blends superhero and horror genres, debuting as a five-part anthology in March 2026.

Issue #1 features stories by Kieron Gillen, Rossi Gifford, Ryan North, and Derek Charm, among others.

Each issue delivers standalone, terrifying stories from top comic creators, packed with Creepshow twists.

Kieron Gillen talks about his new one-shot for Skybound, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Super Creepshow, for March 2026, a horror take on Spider-Man. He writes, "I was chatting to Ben Abernathy at Skybound, and he asked if I had any interest in writing a short. I don't do a lot of short work because it always derails me much more than you'd imagine, which seems counterintuitive. It's only 10 pages, right? That's a couple of days' work. In reality, generating a specific idea you think is worth a damn is the thing – and when I'm doing that, I'm not concentrating generative energies elsewhere. Also, you do realise that effort is the same no matter whether the story is 10 pages or six issues. There's more work down the line if the story is longer, obviously, but a core idea is a core idea. However, "horror short with superhero flavour" was actually something I had some ideas lying around for. I sent them over. One fit the bill – and actually my favourite, a story idea that I've had for as long as I've been reading comics as an adult. Great, eh? Except when I sat down and thought some more, I realised the story idea was bigger than 10 pages. And also just plain bigger – I realised it's the sort of thing I could use to launch a whole book off. And I swiftly realise that I want to keep that door open, just in case. So I ended apologising, withdrawing it, and then doing what I was trying to avoid, and work out a whole idea from scratch. Creeping was it. You may be able to see what we're riffing on."

Of course, we have been here before… remember Ruins by Warren Ellis and Terese Nielsen?

Or Spider-Man: Reign by Kaare Andrews?

But now Skybound and Image Comics have now announced Super Creepshow, an all-new spinoff series of the anthology based on Greg Nicotero's Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Evoke Entertainment Company and to follow the Super Creepshow Special that debuted as a one-shot in October, now a five-part anthology series centred around superheroes and villains of the creepiest variety. "In the spirit of all iterations of Creepshow in pop culture, every issue of the Creepshow comic series comes packed with two stomach-churning stories from your favorite superhero creators. Each issue of the anthology series will feature different creative teams from the worlds of comics, books, film, television, and beyond. Every uniquely horrifying standalone story is guaranteed to scare you to death."

"Super Creepshow #1 features tales by superhero comic icon Kieron Gillen (Young Avengers, Darth Vader) and artist Rossi Gifford (Wonder Woman: Black & Gold), as well as Eisner Award-winning creators Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and Derek Charm (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), with letterer Pat Brosseau (Aliens). Brian Witten is overseeing on behalf of Nicotero's Monster Agency Productions. Super Creepshow #1 will debut in comic book shops on the 18th of March 2026."

"The star-studded creative team behind Super Creepshow #1 concocted a pair of skin-crawling stories to kick off the new series. First up, Kieron Gillen and Rossi Gifford deliver a terrifying story that will have your spider sense tingling! Then, Ryan North and Derek Charm make the case that super speed is the most horrific power of all!" "We were so overwhelmed by the incredible reception to our SUPER CREEPSHOW SPECIAL that a mini-series was a no-brainer!" noted Executive Editor Ben Abernathy. "Adding superpowers to the horrific Creepshow formula proved to be a recipe that many creators couldn't resist!"

With covers by Pye Parr, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Derek Charm, Andrea Milana and Jillian Crab. With creators Gerry Dugan, Scott Buoncristiano, Marv Wolfman, Michele Rubini, James Harren, Brandon Thomas, Juann Cabal to follow in subsequent issues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!