Dungeon Keeper Carl in Vault Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits

Bleeding Cool pointed out that Vault Comics has joined the new First Saturday In May 2026 replacement for Free Comic Book Day with Dungeon Keeper Carl by Matt Dinniman, Tevagah and Laurel Pursuit Studio, and Inanna: The Name She Lost #0 by Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley and Ademir Leal. As well as more Barbaric and light novels Hell Difficulty Tutorial, Road To Mastery, and the launch of Re: Trailer Trash by Natalie Wong, Alyssa Villaire and Yisham Li in Vault's full February 2026 solicits and solicitations.

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 (NET)

(W) Matt Dinniman, Tevagah (A/CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: You can read the first chapter for FREE! Wow, you can read?! The LitRPG smash hit phenomenon and New York Times bestseller, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, is now a graphic novel for the very first time and this Free Comic Book Day is your chance to read the first chapter early. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. This FCBD special collects the first episode (and more!) of the WEBTOON series with over 3 Million Reads and 175,000 subscribers.

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – INANNA THE NAME SHE LOST #0 (NET)

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From writer, director, and actress, Inanna Sarkis, and Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley comes the complete first chapter of a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war… Inanna: The Name She Lost — FCBD Special! Once the home of the love and peace movement, San Francisco is now a city at war with itself. Mayor and presidential hopeful Tim Teller promises to fix the problems, but he has a new issue. On a brisk September evening, Inanna emerges from the Bay, wearing nothing but a lapis necklace. She remembers little save her name…and that she's pissed. Possessed of immense strength and unwavering charisma, Inanna becomes a champion of the people. But her immortal life as a goddess of love and war is coming back to haunt her. Ancient enemies and modern monsters collide as love and war clash in a battle for the soul of humanity—and Inanna herself.

BARBARIC THE LONG DEATH #3 (OF 3) CVR A NATHAN GOODEN

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Toro recovers his memory and discovers the truth about Owen's curse, just before the battle begins! It's Owen versus The Black Knight, Axe versus Flail, and Soren versus Doxon. Perhaps some truths are better left buried, however, for the Hydra of the Abyss calls to Soren. What will victory cost our heroes this time? And will they all still be heroes when the fighting ends? Find out in the last issue of Barbaric: The Long Death! $6.99 2/25/2026

HELL DIFFICULTY TUTORIAL LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

(W) Cerim (A) Karassawa, Omoy (CA) Omoy

Trapped in a world ruled by stats, monsters, and logic, Nathaniel Gwyn is still playing on Hell Difficulty—and it's a game he intends to win. Thrown from an ordinary bus ride into a deadly new world, Nathaniel and his group of survivors continue to navigate brutal creatures, portals to strange lands, and fractured alliances. As others cling to hope and fear, he continues to focus on mana manipulation and embraces the chaos with cold strategy, carving his path forward through sheer willpower. In a system where hesitation means death, the only way out is through—and Nathaniel plans to master it one step at a time. $14.99 3/18/2026

ROAD TO MASTERY LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

(W) Valerios (A/CA) Heitor Amatsu

Alone. Surrounded by enemies. Armed only with his fists… Time to fight. Jack Rust was a disillusioned biologist with a PhD—almost. When an extraterrestrial AI calling itself the System invaded Earth and thrust it into a world of aliens, magic, and violence, Jack hoped to at least get some magic himself. Armed with nothing but his fists, Jack must grow strong enough to survive the battles that come next. With new powers, new enemies, and even a few new friends, Jack Rust knows the only way to freeing Earth from domination is by carving his own path all the way to the top. $14.99 3/4/2026

RE TRAILER TRASH TP VOL 01

(W) Natalie Wong, Alyssa Villaire (A) Yishan Li (CA) Yishan Li, Adam Cahoon

Tabitha Moore has lived a miserable life of regret and being treated as "Trailer Trash Tabitha." But, after a mishap with an MRI, her mind is sent back to 1998 and into her 16-year-old body. With her life now in front of her, maybe this is the chance to redo her life! But is it so easy to change what you already lived through? $19.99 3/11/2026

