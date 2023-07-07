Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: children's books, christmas

Dynamite Comics Will Show You How The North Pole Works

Dynamite Comics, best known for their comics featuring scantily clad women running around Hyborian dust fields, jungle tree tops, vampire nests or Martian deserts, has also been expanding into more traditional children's fare. partnered with Curiosity Ink. And they are expanding their line ahead of the Christmas market. Including Baldwin's Big Christmas Delivery, How The North Pole Works, Cats Vs. Pickles: How the Gherkins Stole Christmas and Snow Boy.

Baldwin's Big Christmas Delivery – It's Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year in the train yard. With so many packages to deliver for the holidays, Baldwin must pitch in to make sure all the trains in the railyard are packed and ready to transport every present to good boys and girls. But when Baldwin discovers one pesky package has been left behind, he takes it upon himself to deliver the package — no matter what! No creators named.

How the Gherkins Stole Christmas – Based on the hot collectible and animated property, Cats vs Pickles, based on the citizens of Catsburg find themselves in a tail-spin when the pickles' attempts to create a cheery holiday atmosphere, only to set off widespread panic about an alien invasion. Can the pickles finally win over the cats – and finish their work in time – to deliver the purr-fect Christmas celebration? No creators named.

How the North Pole Works – This special insider's guide to Santa's winter wonderland, from international best-selling author, Amber Stewart, and artist Kyle Beckett, grants readers unprecedented access to Santa's workshop in this unforgettable peek behind the curtain into one of the most magical – and northernmost – places on earth!

Snow Boy – An original picture book that takes a cute seasonal approach to questions of identity and belonging from writer D.M. Farrell and artist Glenn Thomas and ponders takes the reader on an adventure about what becomes of Snow Boy when children head back inside to warm up. Snow Boy who really wants someone to play with, someone to share a meal with, and someone to snuggle with at night. Follow Snow Boy on his true wish to be part of a family.

