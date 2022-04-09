Dynamite Crowdfunds The Death Of Elvira

For the fortieth anniversary of Elvira, Dynamite Entertainment is bumping her off and running a murder mystery to unearth the killer. Though that won't stop Elvira from narrating the comic including the stories that lead up to her death, and lining up the likely suspects. What might have stopped her was the publisher's decision to crowdfund the publication of the comic on IndieGoGo, but they have met their goal by 600%, pulling in over $50,000 for far with a week to go.

Written by David Avallone and drawn by Silvia Califano, the new comic book is a 40-page oneshot, with plenty of limited edition variant covers under various pledges, but the cheapest way to get a comic is $20 or £15 plus postage. You can buy all six of the main covers for $80 or £61 plus postage, so you know. There are savings to be made if you buy in bulk. Which is something Elvira would have a snappy comeback for but I'm too tired to think of anything. Maybe you could give me one.

Elvira has bit of a weird history. Larry Vincent used to play the host Sinister Seymour of a Los Angeles TV horror segment called Fright Night. When it was revived in 1981, Larry Vincent was no more, and so the producers hired Cassandra Peterson to create a new character, Elvira, dressed in a tight-fitting, low-cut, cleavage-squeezing black gown, with the double entendres and Valley Girl accent as a counterpoint. In 1988, this culminated in a movie, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Peterson, now in her seventies, has continued to play the character on and off since, in a variety of revivals and has been known to appear at shows in character. And Dynamite has been publishing an Elvira comic book for some time now. And probably won't let The Death of Elvira stop them.

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: dynamite, elvira, indeogogo