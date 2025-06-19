Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: diamond, lunar

Dynamite Entertainment Moves To Lunar Distribution From This Week

Dynamite Entertainment moves to Lunar Distribution from this week's orders, coming to stores from July 2025

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors, coupled with the post-bankruptcy behaviour of its new owners, Ad Populum, has led comic book publishers still loyal to Diamond to find distribution elsewhere. With Zenescope pulling out entirely, it left Dynamite Entertainment as the only large comic book publisher still exclusive to Diamond. As of right now, that has changed.

Nick Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment, the largest comics publisher owned by one individual, says "As things have changed in the comics market, we've come to an agreement with Lunar Distribution for our Dynamite titles beginning with this coming Monday's June 23rd FOC and July 9th and 16th in stores. Lunar has been an incredible partner for publishers and retailers in the comics industry, grown their company over the last 5 years, and we're proud to add them to our distribution. It's an exciting new chapter for Dynamite."

"Dynamite Entertainment today announces that titles previously on FOC through Diamond Comics Distributors will be offered for release to retailers through Lunar Distribution this week. Final orders will be accepted through Lunar for these titles set to release on July 9 and 16. Further information and marketing emails assisting partners with placing these orders and sharing additional information and assets on the comics will be communicated and sent to retailers shortly, through this week. Retailers who are not currently signed up to receive marketing messaging from Dynamite Entertainment should reach out and contact marketing@dynamite.com. News on the ongoing distribution of Dynamite releases following this week and the in-store slates of these stated weeks will follow shortly. The following titles will be scheduled for these dates with orders through Lunar.

July 9 In Stores

Gargoyles: Demona #1

Space Ghost Jonny Quest Space Quest #2

Red Sonja vs the Army of Darkness #3

Vampirella #3

Zootopia #4 July 16 In Stores

Red Sonja Noir

Space Ghost Annual

The Herculoids #5

ThunderCats #16

Lunar Distribution is the comic book distributor set up by the largest comic book retailer in the USA, DCBS, at the behest of DC Comics in 2020 as an alternative to then then market monopolised Diamond. A number of retailers have a big issue with getting their comic books from their biggest competitor, including handing over all their ordering data. But with an exclusive on Image Comics and DC Comics, most people have given up on that. Most people.

Aaron Haaland of Ultimate Comics Oviedo in Florida says, "Finally, fans can reliably get their nostalgia hit from Dynamite. With all the distribution delays, I'm fiending for the next Pepose Space Ghost and Captain Planet! Every new title announcement, like Jimmy on Blue Falcon and Dynomutt, had me saying, "Yeah, but what about distribution?". Even things like restocking for pop culture tie-ins will be better with Lunar. For example, when Dynamite is all you're really getting from Diamond anymore, the shipping cost of getting extra Stitch collections is much higher alone than just adding them to your weekly DC/Image books with Lunar."

Regan Clem of Summit Comics, Lansing, Michigan, writes "After Boom left, Dynamite was the only holdout at Diamond that moved the needle in comic sales — keeping any store that wanted to be a comic store ordering from Diamond. As of now, we don't even know if the new owners of Diamond want to be a comic distributor. Nick and his team bring a lot of positive energy to the comic industry, so I hope this move helps them prosper."

John Henrick of Big Band Comics in Dublin, Ireland, says, "Happy that Dynamite customers will again have access to their books, and equally happy that stores in the UK and Ireland will once again be able to order them from either Lunar or Diamond UK again. My heart goes out to all the retailers, publishers and ex-Diamond staff who've gotten caught up in the chaos that resulted in this explosion since the Diamond US mess"

Dennis Barger of Wonderworld Comics in Monroe, Michigan, says, "It's Great to hear Nicky has found a landing pad for Dynamite Comics. Although it means I'll never buy his products again because I refuse to use Lunar/DCBS, I hope he finds success there."

Alan Gill, founder of Ultimate Comics and NCcomicon, says, "So while it is exciting that Dynamite found a home, the complete lack of any communication to retailers is disappointing. Unfortunately, we are the ones that have to deal with the end consumer, and even a simple statement to us like "we are working to find a distributor and we ask for your patience and understanding" is way better and more respectful than complete silence."

And Jeremy Konrad of Comics And Friends, Mentor, Ohio, said "Thank f-cking god. Bye bye forever, Diamond."

