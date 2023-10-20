Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Dave Johnson, garth ennis, james bond, january 2024, Solicits

Dynamite January 2024 Solicits For James Bond 007 Have Just One Cover

Well this is new. Dynamite's January 2024 solicitations for James Bond 007 #1 by Garth Ennis and Rapha Lobosco come with just one cover.

Well this is new. Dynamite Entertainment's January 2024 solicitations for the new Lilo & Stitch comic come with fifteen variant covers. Gargoyles Quest #1 comes with nine. James Bond 007 #1 by Garth Ennis and Rapha Lobosco has… one. I think this is the first launch comic book Dynamite have solicited with just one cover sinve… well… I don't quite know. The cover by Dave Johnson is listed as Cover A, but that's the only listing for a cover. I am sure some will come along at some point, but it is so unusual, I thought it was worth making a point over. Might this have been a demand of Garth? The Broccolis? M? The full Dynamite January 2024 solicits run below.

JAMES BOND 007 (2024) #1 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

NOV230134

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

Codename: STALVODA

Translation (from Russian): STEEL WATER

A relic of the Cold War, the deadly compound Stalvoda has a long-buried connection with MI6. So when it mysteriously reappears in disturbing circumstances, the agency naturally assigns its best operative to get to the bottom of things – 007 himself, James Bond.

But Bond isn't the only one to have carried the double-0 rank, and with it MI6's secrets. Former agent Archibald Tyron is another, and he's also carrying a grudge – one that's aimed squarely at the heart of His Majesty's Secret Service!

Legendary comics author GARTH ENNIS (The Boys, Preacher, Battlefields, The Punisher) joins artist RAPHA LOBOSCO (James Bond: Black Box) and cover artist DAVE JOHNSON (100 Bullets, Superman: Red Son, Deadpool) to bring you Part One of "Your Cold, Cold Heart" – marking the 10-year anniversary of James Bond comics being published at Dynamite Entertainment!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

LILO & STITCH #1 CVR A MIDDLETON

DYNAMITE

NOV230110

NOV230111 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR B NAKAYAMA

NOV230112 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR C MEYER

NOV230113 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR D ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

NOV230114 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR E MIDDLETON FOIL

NOV230115 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR F NAKAYAMA FOIL

NOV230116 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX

NOV230117 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR H MIDDLETON METAL PREMIUM

NOV230118 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR I NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM

NOV230119 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR J 5 COPY INCV MIDDLETON VIRGIN FOIL

NOV230120 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR K 5 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA VIRGIN FOIL

NOV230121 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR L 7 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED VIRG

NOV230122 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV MEYER VIRGIN

NOV230123 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR N 20 COPY INCV MIDDLETON VIRGIN

NOV230124 – LILO & STITCH #1 CVR O 25 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA VIRGIN

(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Joshua Middleton

Get ready for a new adventure with LILO & STITCH as the irrepressible pair launch their very first ongoing comic series, brought to you by superstar writer GREG PAK (Darth Vader, Mech Cadets) and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO!

Life seems to have calmed down for Experiment 626 and his new family on Earth – at least until evil aliens come hunting for everyone's favorite blue-furred troublemaker. The kicker? They're using giant robots that are powered by Stitch's own DNA! Will Lilo's beloved pet be able to take on these villains and lead them away from his adopted planet and loved ones? And even if he succeeds, will he be able to find his way back home?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR A CRAIN

DYNAMITE

NOV230125

NOV230126 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

NOV230127 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR C MOSS COLOR BLEED

NOV230128 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR D CRAIN FOIL

NOV230129 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX

NOV230130 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR F CRAIN LTD VIRGIN

NOV230131 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

NOV230132 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

NOV230133 – GARGOYLES QUEST #1 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Crain

Acclaimed author and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN is joined by artist PASQUALE QUALANO for an all-new chapter in the ongoing Gargoyles saga – and the stakes have never been higher for the Manhattan Clan!

Thwarted in her earlier attempt to gain control of the ancient magical artifacts known as the Original Keys to Power, the evil DEMONA has set her sights on three New Keys that will give her the ability to make any human in her vicinity into her willing puppet. All that stands between Demona and world domination are Goliath and the Manhattan Clan. But despite their best efforts, Demona always seems to be a step ahead, gathering one Key after another. And once she has them all, the entire human race had better beware!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR A MIDDLETON

DYNAMITE

NOV230152

NOV230153 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR B BOO

NOV230154 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR C LUSKY

NOV230155 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR D ACTION FIGURE

NOV230156 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV BOO VIR

NOV230157 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LUSKY V

NOV230158 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV ACTION

NOV230159 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV MIDDLET

(W) Sweeney Boo (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Joshua Middleton

Things are not going great for our former-dognapper-turned-reformed-dog-liker. Her home is in disarray, her reputation is still in tatters, and suddenly…GOATS!? Can Cruella get a hold on her chaotic life, and is the cause of all this madness the mysterious woman that's following her every move? (Spoiler: Yes.)

Written by the multitalented SWEENEY BOO and illustrated by the ineffable MIRIANA PUGLIA, Disney Villains: Cruella De Vil #2 features fully frameable covers from JOSHUA MIDDLETON, GRETEL LUSKY, and SWEENEY BOO!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

NOV230160

NOV230161 – JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR B LANGRIDGE

NOV230162 – JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR C TOMASELLI

NOV230163 – JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR D FORSTNER COLOR BLEED

NOV230164 – JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LANGRIDGE VIRGIN

NOV230165 – JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FORSTNER COLOR BLEED VIR

NOV230166 – JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

NOV230167 – JUSTICE DUCKS #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Strange robots have flooded the streets of St. Canard, and only THE JUSTICE DUCKS can save the day! But even the combined might of STEGMUTT, GIZMODUCK, NEPTUNIA, MORGANA, and (of course) DARKWING DUCK may not be enough to stop the robots' master: THE BOTHERER, who wants to transform innocent people into horrible stone creatures that will enable him to take over the city – and eventually the world!

Delineated by Eisner and Harvey Award-winning author ROGER LANGRIDGE and definitive Darkwing Duck artist CARLO LAURO, Justice Ducks #2 also features arresting cover art from MIRKA ANDOLFO, ROGER LANGRIDGE, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and TRISH FORSTNER!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

NEGADUCK #5 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

NOV230168

NOV230169 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR B MOSS

NOV230170 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR C FORSTNER

NOV230171 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR D CANGIALOSI

NOV230172 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR E ACTION FIGURE

NOV230173 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

NOV230174 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

NOV230175 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

NOV230176 – NEGADUCK #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

NOV230177 – NEGADUCK #1 MIDDLETON FIERY DYNAMITE COM EXC

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee

The thing about Negaduck is, he's not just a one-trick villain. The can lie, cheat, cause chaos… but what he's really great at? STEALING! So great, in fact, that his mastery at thieving gets him noticed by a super-duper secret collective of burgling bad guys that not only want him to join their group… they want him to be their leader!

Second-story men JEFF PARKER and CIRO CANGIALOSI are joined by larcenous cover artists JAE LEE, DREW MOSS, and TRISH FORSTNER for this latest and greatest adventure of Darkwing Duck's notorious nemesis. Missing it would be a crime!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR A LINSNER (MR)

DYNAMITE

NOV230178

NOV230179 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR B LEIRIX (MR)

NOV230180 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR C PUEBLA (MR)

NOV230181 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

NOV230182 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIR

NOV230183 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIR

NOV230184 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

NOV230185 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #2 CVR H LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Robert Carey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

The one-woman death squad known as JENNIFER BLOOD has emerged from anonymity once more, and she's taking on a whole new generation of criminal scum! Posing as a hired assassin, Blood has rescued a woman marked for death by the Volk white supremacy gang. But now that they're both in the Volk's iron crosshairs, their only hope may be able to pit the vicious gang against their equally reprehensible rivals- and then make sure they don't get caught in the middle!

Outlaw author FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and renegade illustrator ROBERT CAREY (The Outsiders) conspire with recidivist cover artists JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, and REBECA PUEBLA to bring you Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #2 – a story so good it's got to be illegal!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #3 CVR A RUBI

DYNAMITE

NOV230186

NOV230187 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #3 CVR B GUNDERSON

NOV230188 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV RUBI VIRGIN

NOV230189 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUNDERSON VIR

(W) Rik Hoskin (A) Marcio Abreu (CA) Mel Rubi

In this exciting entry in Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, readers explore the history alluded to in the prologue of The Great Hunt and discover the momentous events that led the young hero Rand al'Thor and his compatriots to seek out the Horn of Valere!

In Chapter #3: Rand is desperate to leave Fal Dara after learning that the Amyrlin Seat will soon be sending for him, but he finds that all the gates are barred. To protect his friends from the Amyrlin Seat, he sends them on their way to Tar Valon with harsh words to distance himself from them. But after taking shelter in the dungeon, Rand and his fellow villager Egwene hear some disturbing words from an imprisoned Darkfriend. What does Padan Fain reveal from his cell? Find out in The Wheel of Time: The Great Hunt #3 from writer RIK HOSKIN and artist MARCIO ABREU!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR A PANOSIAN

DYNAMITE

NOV230191

NOV230192 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR B CHO

NOV230193 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR C FRANK

NOV230194 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR D COSPLAY

NOV230195 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV FRANK LINE ART

NOV230196 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

NOV230197 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART

NOV230198 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FRANK VIRGIN

NOV230199 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART VIRGIN

NOV230200 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGIN

NOV230201 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #3 CVR K CHO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Petillo (CA) Dan Panosian

Red Sonja returns from the Wastelands with the Blood Ruby, and immediately sets off to steal its equally valuable counterpart! Unfortunately for Hyboria's Greatest Warrior, the gem is heavily guarded by the legendary Slayers of Shadizar – and the She Devil will have to use more than just her sword if she wishes to survive such a perilous pursuit!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

NOV230202

NOV230203 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR B MANCO

NOV230204 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR C ASRAR

NOV230205 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

NOV230206 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV MANCO LINE ART

NOV230207 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV ASRAR VIRGIN

NOV230208 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV MANCO VIRGIN

NOV230209 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

NOV230210 – FIRE AND ICE #4 CVR I LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Leonardo Manco (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Even as she is transferring her powers to Prince Nekron, the grief-maddened sorceress Juliana casts one final spell to resurrect her firstborn son, Kaledan – who is about to discover that getting brought back to life isn't as enjoyable as one might think. Meanwhile, having fought off the subhuman raiders, the Queen of Firekeep adds the warrior boy Larn to her expedition – now they just have to make it across a jungle overrun with enemy warriors and their tame monsters!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

ALICE COOPER #4 CVR A SAYGER

DYNAMITE

NOV230211

NOV230212 – ALICE COOPER #4 CVR B MANGUM

NOV230213 – ALICE COOPER #4 CVR C PHOTO

NOV230214 – ALICE COOPER #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MANGUM LINE ART

NOV230215 – ALICE COOPER #4 CVR E 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN

NOV230216 – ALICE COOPER #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV MANGUM VIRGIN

NOV230217 – ALICE COOPER #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SAYGER VIRGIN

NOV230218 – ALICE COOPER #1 ALEXANDER B&W VIRGIN DYNAMITE COM EXC

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Edu Menna (CA) Stuart Sayger

With his soul on the line, Alice Cooper readies himself for a no-holds-barred rock battle against the Prince of Darkness – and in a competition against the Father of Lies, Alice will need a little help from his friends. Luckily, he's on the side of the angels in this epic showdown between light and dark – but the Devil has never been known to play fair!

Writer RODNEY BARNES and artist EDU MENNA's magnum opus is enhanced with cover art from STUART SAYGER, ANDREW MANGUM, and a timeless photo of mankind's last hope – Alice Cooper!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

AOD FOREVER #4 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

NOV230219

NOV230220 – AOD FOREVER #4 CVR B SUYDAM

NOV230221 – AOD FOREVER #4 CVR C FLEECS

NOV230222 – AOD FOREVER #4 CVR D DRAGOTTA

NOV230223 – AOD FOREVER #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DRAGOTTA VIRGIN

NOV230224 – AOD FOREVER #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN

NOV230225 – AOD FOREVER #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

NOV230226 – AOD FOREVER #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

NOV230227 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR F FLEECS FOIL SIGNED

NOV230228 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR O FOC MOVIE POSTER ART VIRGIN FOIL SIGNED

NOV230229 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR P FOC ARTHUR SUYDAM VIRGIN FOIL SIGNED (C

NOV230230 – AOD FOREVER #1 SUYDAM ZOMBIE ASH VIRGIN DYNAMITE COM EXC (NE

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina

In this issue: Excitement and horror oscillate across three timelines as Future Ash recruits robots to reassemble the Necronomicon, Bad Ash sends his mini-minions into the Internet, and Sheila loses the Wiseman in the woods – possibly forever!

Picking up immediately after the cliffhanger ending of Army of Darkness: The Director's Cut, this issue from writer TONY FLEECS and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD features four fearsome covers by FLEECS, NICK DRAGOTTA (East of West), zombie king ARTHUR SUYDAM, and master painter FRANCESCO MATTINA!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR A BUNK

DYNAMITE

NOV230231

NOV230232 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR B ZAPATA

NOV230233 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR C ASCEVEDO

NOV230234 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR D CLASSIC TRADING CARD

NOV230235 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV ZAPATA

NOV230236 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BUNK B&

NOV230237 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ASCEVED

NOV230238 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ZAPATA

NOV230239 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV TRADING

NOV230240 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR J CLASSIC TRADING CARD

NOV230241 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #4 CVR K BUNK LTD VIRGIN

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Jeff Zapata continue their ransacking of your childhood in Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin' Through Time #4!

In this issue: The Kommandos chase Nasty Nick across history – through prehistoric times, ancient Greece, the days of Prohibition, the Old West, and more – and they meet many a classic GPK character along the way! The ride comes to an end in the future, though, where we catch a glimpse of… oh crap, are those zombies!?!

Featuring four incredible cardstock covers boasting art by Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk, David Ascevedo, and a classic GPK Trading Card image, every copy of Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin' Through Time #4 is polybagged with a special GPK Trading Card created exclusively for Dynamite and officially approved by Topps!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV230242

NOV230243 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR B BARENDS

NOV230244 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR C LINSNER

NOV230245 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR D FRANCAVILLA

NOV230246 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR E COSPLAY

NOV230247 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

NOV230248 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR G 10 COPY INCV THORNE ICON

NOV230249 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

NOV230250 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

NOV230251 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR J 15 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA VIRGIN

NOV230252 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR K 15 COPY BARENDS VIRGIN

NOV230253 – RED SONJA 2023 #7 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: The source of "His Master's Voice" stands revealed, and now Sonja is face-to-face with the greatest threat Hyboria has ever known. Will the She-Devil kneel before [REDACTED]? Don't bet on it!

Written by TORUNN GR NBEKK and illustrated by WALTER GEOVANI, Red Sonja #7 features covers by LUCIO PARILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #5 CVR A ELLIS

DYNAMITE

NOV230254

NOV230255 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #5 CVR B DALLESANDRO

NOV230256 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #5 CVR C CASALLOS

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Steve Ellis

In this final issue: The group is betrayed, leading to a massive three-way battle that could spell doom for every one of our heroes! Will any survive? Only one thing is sure – it all ends here!

Written by FRED VAN LENTE and featuring incredible art by EMAN CASALLOS and covers by STEVE ELLIS, BIAGIO D'ALESSANDRO, and CASALLOS, Pathfinder: Wake the Dead #5 also includes playable character stats officially sanctioned by the Pathfinder Society!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #5 CVR A DALESSANDRO

DYNAMITE

NOV230257

NOV230258 – STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #5 CVR B PACE

NOV230259 – STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #5 CVR C MENNA

(W) James L. Sutter (A) Edu Menna (CA) Biagio D'Alessandro

A bold crew of adventurers has raced across the galaxy to stop a catastrophic war for faster-than-light technology. Now, in this final issue, the fate of the Drift stands revealed!

Written by JAMES L. SUTTER (co-creator of the bestselling Starfinder roleplaying game) and illustrated by EDU MENNA, Starfinder: Angels of the Drift #5 features a stellar trio of covers by BIAGIO D'ALESSANDRO, RICHARD PACE, and MENNA, and also includes playable character stats and new story-based character options – including a new playable species – all officially sanctioned by the Starfinder Society!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV230260

NOV230261 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR B LINSNER

NOV230262 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR C SUYDAM

NOV230263 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR D COSPLAY

NOV230264 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

NOV230265 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR

NOV230266 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

NOV230267 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

NOV230268 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

(W) Wes Clark Jr, Steven De Souza (A) Ediano Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It's Quartercentenary Day at L'école des jeunes filles du Val Verde! On the agenda: VIPs, a lovely buffet, fireworks… oh, and a diabolical crime four hundred years in the making! As the secret police cordon off the campus and more and more students succumb to the cult of the "Blessing Goddess," the aptly named mastermind El Cabellero brutally demonstrates that he's not horsing around-and Sheena has only hours to discover where the proverbial bodies are buried before she becomes one herself!

Both urban and actual jungle explode with action in this jam-packed final issue-featuring 25 story pages!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV230269

NOV230270 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR B TURNER

NOV230271 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR C GUNDUZ

NOV230272 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR D FRAZETTA & FREEMAN

NOV230273 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR E COSPLAY

NOV230274 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV TURNER LINE AR

NOV230275 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV GUNDUZ VIRGIN

NOV230276 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

NOV230277 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV FRAZETTA & FRE

NOV230278 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV TURNER LINE AR

NOV230279 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR K 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

NOV230280 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR L 25 COPY INCV TURNER VIRGIN

NOV230281 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #4 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

NOV230282 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 CVR Y TURNER TRADE DRESS FOIL

(W) Sara Frazetta, Bob Freeman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this climactic issue, Vampirella must face one of her greatest enemies, risen from the grave and seeking unholy vengeance! Fangs, spells, and claws will meet necromancy most foul and a legion of the undead – all as a young girl's soul hangs in the balance!

Writers SARA FRAZETTA and BOB FREEMAN and artist ALBERTO LOCATELLI are joined by cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, COLLETTE TURNER, and ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ to bring you the soul-crushing conclusion you've been waiting for!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV230285

NOV230286 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR B CELINA

NOV230287 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR C KROME

NOV230288 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR D VIGONTE

NOV230289 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR E COSPLAY

NOV230290 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

NOV230291 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV VIGONTE LINE A

NOV230292 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

NOV230293 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR I 15 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN

NOV230294 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #6 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The final chapter of Vampirella's twisted journey with the Lord of Vampires ends in a deadly conflagration of hidden agendas as Dracula's true motive for helping Vampirella is revealed and Victory's love for her frenemy is severely tested. Will they be able to pull Vampirella back from the brink of darkness? Or is she lost to them forever? Find out in this explosive issue from master storytellers CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and CHRISTIAN ROSADO!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

