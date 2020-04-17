Dynamite Launches $10 and $20 Mystery Comic Boxes

We still don't know how the comic book direct market is going to play out in the months ahead, But for the next month at least we are all on shutdown. Different comic book publishers are finding different ways to get their comic books out to the public – or not. Dynamite Entertainment is going with the combination of value and surprise. By sending out comic books for 50 cents each (including postage), throwing in a rare variant cover and hoping folk will open the package and post up on social media. Which also puts them under pressure to put together something really impressive with all those influencer eyes on the prize.

So now Dynamite Entertainment is launching two direct-ship Mystery Comic Boxes for comic book readers at this time of lockdown, with free shipping within the US. Whether they are worth the gamble, that's down to you. The first Dynamite Mystery Comic Box for $10 includes 20 randomly chosen issues from the Dynamite catalogue, past and present. Every box also contains a rare variant, usually valued at $50. The second Dynamite Mystery Comic Box for $20, with two softcover graphic novels and one hardcover collection. Dynamite is also encouraging fans to share their unboxing experiences and hauls on social media so they can be shared with the community.

Dynamite was founded in 2004 by owner Nick Barrucci. It is home to comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, A Game of Thrones, and more. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters (which includes the Harris Comics and Chaos Comics properties), such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie, Smiley the Psychotic Button, Chastity, and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. In addition, Dynamite works creators in comics including Meghan Hetrick, Frank Cho, Christopher Priest, Marc Russell, Kevin Smith, Alex Ross, Neil Gaiman, Andy Diggle, John Cassaday, Garth Ennis, Jae Lee, Marc Guggenheim, Mike Carey, Jim Krueger, Greg Pak, Brett Matthews, Matt Wagner, Gail Simone, Steve Niles, James Robinson, and more.

Will you sign up for one of the packages? Will you let Bleeding Cool – and the rest of the world – in on what you actually get? And how long will it take for you to flip the best ones on eBay? The Dynamite game starts here.