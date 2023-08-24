Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Mr Zip, post office

Dynamite To Publish Books Based On The US Post Office's Mr. Zip

Mr. ZIP was a cartoon character used by the United States Postal Service, to encourage the public to include the ZIP Code.

Mr. ZIP, informally "Zippy", was a cartoon character used in the 1960s by the United States Post Office Department, and later by its successor, the United States Postal Service, to encourage the general public to include the ZIP Code in all mailings. And I have never heard of him. We have postcodes over here and Mr Post Code just didn't have the same ring to it. David Prowse was the Green Cross Code man and that's as much as we got.

Now Dynamite Comics is extending their children's line of books with Curiosity Books to include those featuring Mr. Zip, just in time for his 60th Anniversary, with Mr Zip's Windy Day planned for October Non-fiction, novelty, picture books, and activity books for 3-8-year-olds featuring the character, are planned.

The first book finds Mr. ZIP attempting to complete his mail delivery route in Mr. ZIP's Windy Day, written by Annie Auerbach and features artwork by Laura Catrinella. The 20-page board book is ideal for kids interested in learning more about the world around them, their community, and how their mail finds its way into their homes. It also features fun flaps to lift on every page!

Mr. ZIP and his trusty eagle sidekick, B. Franklin, start their day in the mail room, just like any other. The big twist in store for them is that it's going to be a very windy day! A sudden gust of wind blows all of the mail away. It's up to this wholesome duo to track down all the scattered mail and then deliver it all before the end of the day!

Not only will readers get a peek into how mail is delivered, but they can help Mr. ZIP deliver mail to all his regular stops, like the ice cream parlor, flower shop, library, and more. Future books will engage children's imagination, and creativity through a series of playful, charming, and interactive books for young readers. "Mr. ZIP is such a fun character, and his simple, clean design has translated to decades of nostalgia," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite Entertainment CEO and Publisher. "We're really excited at Dynamite to be playing a role in bringing this American icon back to center stage for whole new generations."

"Because of Mr. ZIP's natural talent and passion for problem solving and understanding how things work, the timing couldn't be better to introduce him to a new generation of kids along with his feathered friend B. Franklin," said Jon Rosenberg, Curiosity Ink Media EVP, and Publisher. "We're thrilled to have teamed up with Dynamite to distribute and bring Mr. ZIP's mail bag of tips, tricks, and tools, to kids on his daily route."

