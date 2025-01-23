Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Penelope Pitstop, wacky races

Dynamite To Publish Giant-Size Wacky Races Comic With Penelope Pitstop

Dynamite is to publish Giant-Size Wacky Races by Ivan Cohen, Mariano Benitez and Nick Caponi, with Penelope Pitstop, Dastardly and Muttley

Writer Ivan Cohen is set to blend Wacky Races with pro wrestling, action films, and a hint of Furiosa.

Expect 40 pages of story and art, with top artists' variant covers, capturing the essence of the animated series.

Creative team includes Cohen, Benitez Chapo, and Caponi, all revving up the classic Hanna-Barbera excitement.

Dynamite is to publish a new Giant Size Wacky Races #1 comic by Ivan Cohen, Mariano Benitez and Nick Caponi in April 2025, courtesy of Warner Brothers Discovery. And it begins with a tale of Penelope Pitstop, Dick Dastardly and Muttley.

"After teaming a cartoon dog and his crime-solving pals with a brooding billionaire vigilante, the logical next step in my career was to update the classic Wacky Races for the 2020s, blending the original cartoon with elements of pro wrestling, action films, and a hint of Furiosa for good measure," said writer Ivan Cohen. "Editor Joe Rybandt gave me and artists Mariano Benitez Chapo and Nick Caponi the keys, and we'd really prefer not to give them back any time soon. I can't wait for readers to see where we are taking Penelope Pitstop and the cast of the Wacky Races. To call it a wild ride is an understatement."

"The most eccentric auto enthusiasts to ever speed past the checkered flag are back in their drivers' seats. The tough and beautiful Penelope Pitstop, the mysterious racing legend Peter Perfect, and last but certainly not least the moustache-twirling villainy of Dick Dastardly (plus Muttley!) are back in action. This oversized one-shot and its high-powered creative team are firing on all cylinders to bring fans all of the elements that made the original Wacky Races animated series so exciting, from the iconic cast to their inventive conveyances. This special release features 40 pages of story and artwork, with cardstock covers, at Dynamite's standard price! It features a trio of super-streamlined variant covers from top in class artists Joseph Michael Linsner, Edwin Galmon, and Robert Hack. Mr. Hack's cover is extra fun, with a throwback style reminiscent of classic Silver Age comics, yet also perfect for the autosports nature of Wacky Races! Writer Ivan Cohen's diverse bibliography is a perfect match for this release, with his award-winning The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries being a great comparison for the Hanna-Barbera magic and timeless, all-ages appeal of Wacky Races. He's joined by Mariano Benitez Chapo, a recent graduate of the prestigious Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art, who has contributed to titles like Savage Tales previously."

